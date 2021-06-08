Compass has launched its first markets in Missouri with 40 agents across Kansas City and St. Louis. This is Compass’ eighth new market since its IPO.

Compass has made its way to the Show-Me State with market launches in Kansas City and St. Louis, according to a company announcement on Tuesday. Compass will enter Missouri with 40 agents representing over $520 million in 2020 sales volume.

Top producers Kristin Malfer, Shannon Brimacombe, Stacy Cohen, Trent Gallagher, Lizzy Dooley, Megan Rowe, Susie O. Johnson, Lindsey Jacobs, Katie Curran, Larry Levy, and Nancy, Cory and John Ward will serve as the principal agents for their respective markets.

The agents will be split across three offices in Kansas City and four offices in St. Louis.

“It is with much excitement that we welcome such an esteemed group of agents in St. Louis and Kansas City to our Compass family,” Compass Central Division President Danielle Wilkie said in a statement. “We look forward to advancing their businesses and complementing their talent with the Compass technology platform in our quest to innovate the real estate experience throughout both Kansas and Missouri.”

Malfer & Associates team leader Kristin Malfer said Compass’ tech suite was what her 25-agent team needed to continue excelling and hold onto their status as one of Kansas City’s top teams.

“My mission is to provide the best possible experience for our buyers and sellers. Compass offers the tools, technology and marketing power to enhance our agents’ ability to provide that outstanding quality and service,” Malfer said in a prepared statement. “I am extremely proud to be a founding partner of Compass Realty Group in Kansas City. It is so exciting to help elevate the real estate market here in our community.”

The Dooley Rowe Network founders Lizzy Dooley and Nancy Rowe echoed Malfer’s statement. “Compass offers us cutting-edge technology that has not been available in this market until now and unparalleled support, so we can continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service,” Dooley and Rowe said. “We are honored to be a part of the founding group in St. Louis — we know this is just the beginning.”

In 2021 Compass has added 284 new agents to its ranks, representing more than $2.79 billion in 2020 sales volume. The brokerage reignited market expansions in October 2020 after a two-year hiatus to focus on product launches. Compass paused again to focus on its IPO but quickly announced launches in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware, after its April 1 public debut.

