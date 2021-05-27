The Compass CEO’s Masterclass offers 16 sessions covering the ins-and-outs of homebuying and selling, and how to start a career in real estate.

With illustrious careers in the financial and real estate industries under his belt, there’s no wonder why digital learning platform MasterClass tapped Compass CEO Robert Reffkin to lead its first real estate course. The course is exclusively available to MasterClass members, who pay a $180 annual fee to learn from masters in a variety of professional fields.

“Rooted in taking a holistic and human-centered approach to the home buying process, Robert completely transformed the real estate industry by creating the largest independent brokerage in the US,” MasterClass Founder and CEO David Rogier said in a written statement.

“In his class, he not only shares tangible takeaways and tips for buying and selling property but teaches members the importance of considering their own values on the home buying journey.”

Available on May 27, the 15-session course gives a consumer-focused crash course on real estate basics. Buyers have nine courses focused on how to choose the perfect agent, successfully navigate the home search process, negotiating offers, the closing process, and the benefits of homeownership. Meanwhile, sellers have two courses about the dos and don’ts of listing a home.

The last four courses are geared toward viewers who may want a career in real estate, either as an agent or the future leader of the next groundbreaking brokerage.

“The home is the center of people’s dreams for their life but the buying and selling process can be intimidating,” Reffkin said of the class in a prepared statement. “In my class, I want to remove the barriers between you and your dream home and inspire you to feel empowered and excited to take the next step.”

In addition to his MasterClass debut, Reffkin recently published his first book, No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can. The 200-page memoir details his journey from a “dreadlocked fifteen-year-old who cared more about his DJ business than his homework” to the c-suite and provides tips for readers who want to chart a similar path.

“Growing up, I was hungry for advice. Coming from a single-parent home, I looked for guidance and wisdom on how to create a better life wherever I could find it,” Reffkin told TechCrunch of his book. “My mom connected me to several nonprofits when I was in high school that helped open my eyes to how much opportunity and support there was out there in the world.”

“The most important lesson I’ve learned in my life is that feedback is a gift,” he added. “Even when it’s hard to hear, feedback is a gift.”

All author proceeds from the sale of No One Succeeds Alone will be donated to nonprofits that serve underprivileged youth.

Email Marian McPherson