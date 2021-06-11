Entrepreneur Istvan Pasku has acquired Spanish franchise rights as Realty ONE Group continues its push into various parts of the globe.

Real estate franchisor Realty ONE Group announced this week that it’s expanding its operations into Spain.

The expansion is part of a multi-year effort, according to a company statement, which ultimately led to businessman Istvan Pasku acquiring franchising rights in Spain. The statement describes Pasku as a “serial entrepreneur” and “proficient marketer” who became interested in real estate after experiencing several transactions himself.

Kuba Jewgieniew

Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group, said in the statement that his company “couldn’t have found a better, more knowledgeable partner, than Istvan in opening doors in this beautiful country.”

“Istvan is hungry to achieve success, is a loving family man, and has a passion for helping others reach their goals just as he has,” Jewgieniew added.

The news that Realty ONE Group is expanding into Spain comes less than a month after the company also announced that it had sold franchising rights in Singapore.

Jewgieniew founded Realty ONE Group in 2005. Since then, the company has expanded to have franchises in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Canada. More than 16,000 real estate professionals work in the company’s offices, according to a statement that also describes the firm as “a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand.”

The company’s push into overseas markets highlights how real estate has become increasingly globalized in recent years. Case in point: eXp Realty also recently expanded into Spain, as well as Colombia.

Istvan Pasku

In the case of Realty ONE Group’s Spanish expansion, Pasku has previous experience in the tourism and beverage industry, according to his LinkedIn page. He lives in Spain’s Andalusia region, and said in a statement that “we are so happy to give real estate professionals the opportunity to reach their dreams.”

“We truly believe that our success is their success,” Pasku added, “and we are willing to support every member of Realty ONE Group Spain in pursuit of their dreams.”

