IBuyer and listing solutions company Offerpad announced on Tuesday the expansion of its digital platform and Real Estate Solutions Center into four new markets across the Midwest and Southeast. Over the course of the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Offerpad will launch its services in Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbia, South Carolina.

The expansion into the four new markets will add over 450 additional cities and towns to Offerpad’s scope of operations.

The news comes on the heels of Offerpad’s expansion into Nashville and Denver back in March. The company also noted it’s on track to launch services in Indianapolis in July.

“This is one of Offerpad’s largest new market launches to date, and we’re happy to make our digital home buying and selling solutions available to so many new customers in these four markets,” CEO and Founder Brian Bair said in a statement. “We have our eyes on many moving parts in several markets across the country, but Columbus, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia are where Offerpad needs to be next. We’re always excited to expand in each new market where we can meet the increasing demand for a digital real estate solution that makes buying and selling a home easier and faster.”

In April, Offerpad launched its 60-Day Extended Stay service, which allows sellers to remain in their homes up to 60 days after closing escrow.

Offerpad is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, and with this most recent expansion, will be operating in nearly 1,500 cities and towns across the country. The company made its debut as a publicly traded company earlier this month.

