July is our first-ever New Agent Month here at Inman. And we’re can’t wait to go a little deeper on some of the thorny issues that rookie agents face in the field.

From the awkward “My client’s husband slid into my DMs, what do I do?” to the unbearable “How do I tell my clients their house smells like cat piss?” we want to know about some of the hairy situations you’ve faced in the industry thus far.

We’ll consult the experts for their hot takes on your situation and report back. Send us your questions here.