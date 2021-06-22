MoxiWorks, a provider of business operation, sales and marketing software for the real estate industry, has entered into a partnership with home showing coordination app Instashowing.

This partnership will centralize key parts of the listing agent workflow in MoxiWorks’ platform and is now available to MoxiWorks’ 400,000 users, the release stated.

Instashowing gives listing agents the power to promote, control and communicate when and how to show properties.

The web app was formally launched in early 2021 and has since gained investment attention from a number of notable industry personalities, including, well-known coach Tom Ferry, ex-Trulia CEO Peter Flint and former dotloop CEO Austin Allison, among others.

Long-established MoxiWorks will integrate Instashowing’s capabilities into users’ listing pages and websites. The interface will launch automatically when an agent creates a new listing within the MoxiWebsites content management suite.

Buyer representatives will be able to schedule listings directly from the property website using Instashowing’s interactive calendars, and according to the software’s time, date and showing detail parameters established upon listing setup. Sellers are a part of the communication outflow within Instashowing and can be authorized to approve showings, if desired.

“The best agents have used multiple apps to manage their business and we’re excited to see the deeper integrations making agents’ lives more seamless,” said Instashowing founder William Schoeffler in the press release. “We were attracted to the open platform approach MoxiWorks stands for and this is exactly what we are doing with our open showing API.”

MoxiWorks announced in May a partnership with Realogy to provide all agents under each of its brands access to MoxiWork’s full suite of technology. The firms were in talks for months, and MoxiWorks has hired staff specifically to support the relationship.

It’s unconfirmed if Instashowing will be available to Realogy brokerages and agents.

MoxiWorks’ Senior Manager of Partnerships & Integrations, Krista Thomsen, said in the release that the two companies will work toward making the day-to-day lives of agents easier, especially showing scheduling.

“This partnership will streamline the scheduling process for our users, cutting the time usually spent on scheduling in half,” Thomsen said. “[Agents] will have more time to focus on helping home shoppers in today’s competitive market.”

MoxiWorks also launched HUB21 for Century 21 Canada.

