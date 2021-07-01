New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

July is Inman’s first-ever New Agent Month. And it’s an interesting time in real estate (and by interesting, we mean intense, highly competitive, busy). But that doesn’t seem to be stopping newbies from joining the ranks of Realtors en masse. We all keep hearing that really fun stat about there being more real estate agents in the U.S. than homes for sale to the point of cliche, but that’s the current reality of the market.

Maybe these new agents wanted a life change along with the flexibility and earning-capabilities that only real estate truly offers. Maybe they’re tired of sitting on the sidelines hearing about the crazy above-asking-price deals going down in their market. Maybe it’s just a jumping-off point for something much bigger.

Regardless, we’re ready to equip new agents with all that they need as July brings the summer market to a sweltering fever pitch.

What to expect

Making the big first-year decisions, getting up to snuff on sales skills and market knowledge, learning how to market a brand new business — we’re honing in on all things critical for new agents to thrive.

Each day, you’ll find new how-to’s rookie agents will find invaluable. You’ll also find a brand new advice column that’s aimed at helping new agents through those thorny problems that every agent experiences at some point. More on that below!

Our editorial staff will also be taking a broader look at what it means to be entering this industry at this moment in time.

How to get involved

Advice

We can’t wait to go a little deeper on some of the thorny issues that rookie agents face in the field.

From the awkward “My client’s husband slid into my DMs, what do I do?” to the unbearable “How do I tell my clients their house smells like cat piss?” we want to know about some of the hairy situations you’ve faced in the industry thus far.

We’ll consult the experts for their hot takes on your situation and report back. Send us your questions here.

Pulse

Each week, we’ll pose a different question about new agent life in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Contribute

Have more to say? We'd love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

