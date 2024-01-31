February is New Agent Month at Inman. Follow along as we go deeper on the tools, tech and tips you’ll need to survive and thrive in 2024. For curated content crafted just for first-year agents, be sure to subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Basics.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

When you’re a new agent, one of the toughest things to overcome is the fear of beginning a real estate conversation. It may feel like you’re coming across too “sales-y” or you may just be suffering from an acute case of imposter syndrome. After all, when you’re starting out, you probably don’t have that many listings, clients or past transactions to point to when you’re talking turkey with potential clients.

So tell us: What’s your best one-liner to start real estate conversations? Who did you learn it from, and how does it work? Is it a conversational segue you developed on your own, did it come from a script, or did it arrive in a flash of inspiration? How do you get people talking about the service you provide? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.