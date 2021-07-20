New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

For real estate professionals, warm weather and sunshine are not the only highlights of summer. Summer is one of the peak selling seasons for agents across the country. To remain competitive, it is crucial for new luxury agents to have a strategy in place and hone their skills to serve clients in the best way.

Yes, even when things get busy, it’s important for agents to refocus on the basics. So, with 2021 already sizzling with record-level activity, I’ve outlined three tried-and-true tips for listing and selling property this summer.

1. Reengage your network

Already halfway into the year, now is an ideal time to reach out to your network. With markets across the nation experiencing low inventory and high demand, competition is fierce this season.

Now is the time for real estate professionals to tap into their best assets: existing clients. Never let an influx of new prospects distract from the hard-earned relationships of existing clients.

Ask old clients for an update on their lives, congratulate them on recent milestones, and share valuable market information. This will remind them why you are a leader in your market and help bring new business, referrals and more.

In addition to clients, reconnect with industry friends such as developers, designers, mortgage brokers and others. For agents looking to break into the luxury market, networking with new industry and business groups will help you expand your connections and elevate your business.

This will keep your name top-of-mind as new opportunities arise. After all, being successful in this industry is all about relationships.

2. Evaluate curb appeal

With summer being a high-traffic period for open houses and with the return of in-person showings, real estate professionals should ensure their listings show at their absolute best. This includes advising clients to clean up their home’s exterior.

I also encourage clients to emphasize outdoor space, especially as it continues to be one of the most in-demand amenities for buyers across the country since the pandemic. A home with a well-manicured exterior will help draw a potential buyer inside a house.

Make sure your client pays extra attention to the lawn and garden. The property should be well-cared for, the shrubs and bushes should be trimmed and tidy, and plants should be frequently watered to help them thrive through the hottest days of summer.

Additionally, for newer agents who are gaining more high-end listings, I’d recommend providing a checklist for clients that goes over every single space of the home and how it could be improved. Incorporate any home updates and adjustments into the launch strategy.

What’s more, pay extra attention to outdoor living spaces. Now more than ever, outdoor living space is at a premium. To help potential buyers envision themselves spending quality time outside at your listings, stage spaces by enhancing the garden with a new outdoor grill, add furniture to an oversized patio, and identify other areas that showcase all the outdoor entertaining potential of the property.

For high-end homes, this is an absolute must. Be sure the staging is neutral and tasteful with lots of natural accents such as fresh flowers, fruit and more.

3. Highlight the neighborhood

Selling a neighborhood is almost as important as selling a house. Since summer is the season people spend most of their time outdoors, be sure to map out each of your listing’s neighborhood high points.

Show off the home’s proximity to some of the area’s best restaurants, parks and recreational areas, like golf courses. Fall is just around the corner, so don’t forget to highlight the top schools within close distance to the home.

In addition to touring potential buyers through a property, offer them an insider’s look at the best of the neighborhood. This will significantly influence buyers’ decisions and help them envision the property and area’s lifestyle.

For new luxury agents, wow your clients by setting up an itinerary so they can experience parts of the community that most interest them. Perhaps you can also give a tour of the neighborhood country club or take them for lunch to experience the best of downtown. This not only further develops your relationship with the client but also really can help sell the market they are looking to invest in.

With the sizzling summer ahead, these tips are essential to keep in mind for a successful selling season. It is crucial to reengage with your network, especially after a year of not interacting with clients and colleagues in person. Develop new relationships by joining new groups and events such as attending conferences or community activities.

When working with your client in this extremely competitive market, it’s all in the details. Take time with each client to ensure you provide a white-glove service. From helping elevate outdoor spaces to touring them through their new potential neighborhood, these efforts will help them navigate this summer’s hot market and remember you for years to come.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.