Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

1. Inman is being acquired by Beringer Capital

Brad Inman retains an ownership stake, and the current team will continue running the company, with plans for significant growth.

2. 11 tips for crafting an offer that won’t get passed over

Learn the upsides (and downsides) of contract strategies, and find out how to guard against the most common errors.

3. Keller Williams launches new home-focused training program

The launch of KW New Homes comes amid historically low housing inventory, making new homes an appealing area of focus for many agents.

4. QUIZ: Will you make it in real estate?

Answer yes or no to these 10 questions, and see how you score on the “most likely to succeed as a new real estate agent” scale.

5. Overwhelmed by social media? Here’s a guide for growth

When you’re ready to grow your business, social media will be one of your most important tools, and building a content calendar will help you automate your efforts. Here’s how to approach it.

agent advice
