OneMob’s split-screen tool allows users to see themselves next to their presentation or webinar, and this could make a great tool for listing presentations, CMAs or group video home tours.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

It’s been a while. OneMob, like BombBomb, was an early entry into the video email segment — and a pretty good one, too.

It’s still around, and in a recent update, the company shared some nice new touches to help agents convert prospects into clients.

They’ve redesigned the recording experience for improved ease of use and to accommodate its very nifty built-in teleprompter. Users can enter scripts into the compose window and watch large, bold type crawl vertically as they progress through a recording.

The split-screen tool allows users to see themselves next to their presentation or webinar, and this could make a great tool for listing presentations, CMAs or group video home tours.

OneMob’s chief feature, in my opinion, is its landing page builder. Landing pages are essential to making marketing campaigns effective, and adding video, according to OneMob’s research, increases conversion by 80 percent.

I didn’t verify that stat, but that doesn’t matter — video content is simply more engaging.

The version of the landing page builder I saw in the update is still getting worked on, but upon launch, it will have a more precise, easier point-and-click editor, new themes, document download libraries (which used to require a Google Drive widget) and chat capabilities.

Custom URLs can be created to ensure campaigns and pages remain consistent and users can change up existing landing pages with a custom recorded introduction.

Speaking of video introductions, they can be very effective ways to get leads and clients to pay attention to important emails, especially in the middle of heated transaction or negotiations.

OneMob makes it easy to deposit short recordings into the body of an email. They can have added graphics or text and be recorded from any device.

Lastly, OneMob has spent the last few years knocking on doors of some giant tech firms to inquire about integrations, and they’ve succeeded.

OneMob videos can work in SalesForce, HuubSpot, Office365, Gmail, Marketo, Twitter, Box, DropBox, LinkedIn and more.

I can’t stress enough the importance of real estate agents knowing how to in at least some way leverage video. Listing content. Video open houses. Listing presentations.

Find a niche and the right tool, such as OneMob, and make yourself standout.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.