Cloud CMA by W+R Studios has annonuces a new live version of its popular real estate CMA software.

W+R Studios released Cloud CMA Live, a virtual presentation and comparative analysis tool for agents and their clients, on Tuesday.

The CMA creation process that current customers are familiar with remains intact, but it now includes “View Live,” an embedded launchpad for Zoom or Skype to present it in real-time in a one-on-one video format.

The coolest feature of Cloud CMA Live, but maybe not its most critical, is its telestrator feature.

As a color football analyst diagrams a successful end-around or a president does to a hurricane prediction, you can mark up the presentation to indicate streets, highlight map points of interest or better illustrate differing home features.

If a comp in the CMA has a live tour, the app will can show that, too.

Users of the new version might be particularly intrigued by what I call its “agent defense tools.”

Again, within a live presentation, users can access a series of cool charts and plotted graphs and stat-backed explanations to defend their opinion of value and market timing. And yes, this can be used against the Zestimate.

There’s also a very useful section that demonstrates precisely how a listing commission is broken down and closing funds are distributed. Transaction transparency is a valuable way to build confidence and break down barriers between agents and consumers, and this feature is rooted in that. It’s unfortunate that so many agents are still having the commission argument.

Lastly, Cloud CMA Live includes a recommended pricing and market timing strategy to further help the agent communicate vital aspects of positioning a property for market.

Displays throughout the web app can be customized to the brokerage or agent, and it also allows for pre-recorded video introductions and a display of recent client testimonials.

Cloud CMA Live is a timely, practical update to already proven software and another step forward in the industry’s now rapid shift toward digital deal-making.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.