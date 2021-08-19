GroundFloor invests in debt products that fund a number of types of real estate projects, including residential single-family homes, multi-family homes of up to four units, townhomes, condominiums, planned unit developments and new construction.

GroundFloor, a real estate wealthtech platform that provides accredited and non-accredited individuals the opportunity to invest in real estate developments, announced in a press release that it has secured placement on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5000 fastest growing companies at no. 2,075.

The company has experienced 212 percent revenue growth over the last three years as a result of its model that democratizes the backing of residential real estate construction and rehab investments. Investors can start with as little $10.

“The company has seen a 10% annualized return on investment across nearly 2,000 real estate loans over its eight-year track record,” the release stated.

GroundFloor invests in debt products that fund a number of types of real estate projects, including residential single-family homes, multi-family homes of up to four units, townhomes, condominiums, planned unit developments and new construction.

The company also offers short-term loans in 31 states for fix-and-flip investors of one to four units and property owners looking for efficient, quick loans for upgrades and pre-market preparation.

GroundFloor made the Inc. 5000 list in 2020, as well, where it landed at no. 402.

With more than 100,000 registered investors and $510 million in total investment sales since launch, GroundFloor remains on a steady growth track for 2021, as well.

The second quarter of this year saw investment volume of $61.6 million. This marks a 40 percent increase over a record set in the first quarter of 2021.

“To service this accelerated growth, the company is aggressively expanding headcount, with several new senior hires joining the team and current openings in engineering, marketing, sales, and operations,” the release stated.

“We have always believed that retail investors should have an equal opportunity to participate in alternative investments and don’t need a fund manager to pick and choose for them,” said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally in the release. “We’re extremely proud of the support and size of our retail investor base.”

The company launched in 2013 in Raleigh, North Carolina, then moved to Georgia because the state was early to allow crowdfunders to own legal shares of the entity being supported.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.