Top real estate professionals from around the country are coming together today for our August virtual Connect Now to network, learn and grow. Here, we’re giving you a sneak peek of one of today’s sessions, “How to prepare for a market shift.”

Register for today’s Connect Now right away to watch their complete conversation — and more.

Amie Quirarte, agent from Tahoe Luxury Properties asks Anthony Lamacchia, broker-owner of Lamacchia Realty, and Jemila Winsey, CEO and co-founder of RE/MAX Legacy Living, what their advice is for brokers and agents around the country as they prepare for a cooldown.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek at their session. Other questions addressed during the session include:

What should brokers and agents know about the market shift?

How can brokers and agents get ahead of a possible cool down?

How to have honest conversations with sellers and manage their expectations?

What are you telling buyers? Should they wait?

All these takeaways and success strategies are from just one session. Imagine how much you will learn if you watched them all while sharing and connecting with your peers? Check out the full agenda here, and register to join us. By the way, Brad Inman kicks the day off in conversation with Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman. It’s not to be missed.

Can’t join us live for the whole day? No worries. Sign up here, and you’ll have access to the replays to watch at your convenience.

P.S. Amie Quirarte, Anthony Lamacchia, Jemila Winsey, and thousands of your peers are also joining us for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in person, at the end of October. You should join us too.