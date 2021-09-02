New agents are a big part of a brokerage’s success. A good way to attract and recruit them is through effective and eye-catching marketing and branding campaigns that highlight your brokerage’s key differentiators. Here are a few tips.

Cultivating the next generation of real estate professionals should be a cornerstone of any brokerage’s mission.

Agents at all levels are a big part of a brokerage’s success, and when courting new agents, it’s important to illustrate how your brokerage is going to elevate their business and give them the tools necessary to be successful. Here are a few ways brokerages can market and attract new agents.

1. Communicate value

When new agents enter the field, they’re often seeking brokerages that align with their beliefs and business acumen, ones that can also provide real and tangible value. Market your brokerage effectively by showcasing how your company can harness and leverage the tools available to elevate their business.

This can take many forms including onsite training or a mentorship program for new agents, business planning and coaching, access to prospecting tools such as a CRM system and automated marketing tools, and helping them develop and establish their own personal brand through a full-service public relations and marketing team.

2. Targeted outreach

There are many ways to outreach and market your brokerage to newly licensed agents. I recommend creating customized marketing pieces to inform them about your firm.

This can include targeted mailed postcards, brochures and social media outreach. When safe to do so, you can also invite agents to your office to experience the culture and connect with fellow agents and staff.

3. Stand-out marketing

Develop a creative and eye-catching marketing strategy and branding campaign that targets new agents. Ensure your message stands apart from your competitors and allows you the opportunity to showcase what separates your organization from others in your field.

That can include special recruiting events for new agents, highlighting any incentives for joining the brokerage and showcasing the unique culture of your organization and why new agents would want to kick-start their career with your organization.

4. Recruit top talent

Consider marketing and recruiting to some of the nation’s most talented professionals even before they are licensed. Have leaders of your organization volunteer time and resources to speak or teach industry groups, institutions, etc.

Consider a booth at local universities or recruit top professionals from finance, legal and other industries who have developed expansive spheres of influence and professional experiences who might be seeking a new and lucrative career opportunity.

5. Training opportunities

Agents want to continuously hone their craft and improve their skills. Develop training programs and opportunities for them to learn best practices. Teaching agents how to adopt new tools and strategies to their business is key. It’s also an additional opportunity to showcase how your brokerage can add value to their business by investing in their talent and skillset.

To conclude, new agents are a big part of a brokerage’s success and should be courted with effective and eye-catching marketing and branding campaigns that highlight your firm’s key differentiators. That could be mentorship opportunities, training programs, access to tools and technology that will improve their business or help with developing and establishing their own personal brand.

All of these tactics will help in telling the unique story of how your brokerage is the ideal fit for newly licensed agents.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.