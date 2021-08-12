From sharing personal stories to engaging with your audience and creating valuable content, utilizing these tools will ensure your sphere of influence continues to grow.

Social media has become one of the most important and useful tools for agents seeking to make their mark on the industry and market themselves and their listings. There’s no greater platform to reach a large audience and connect with potential clients around the world.

We have been fortunate enough to experience great success on social media and have harnessed the platform to further propel our business. Here are a few key ways to increase your network through social media.

1. Create valuable content

Developing content for your social media channels that’s thoughtful, inspiring and tailored for your audience is key when seeking to build your network and audience.

Many of our most shared and liked posts on our Instagram page include listing tours, short videos where we share advice with fellow agents and stories from the field. Creating engaging content that is valuable to our audience is always top-of-mind when we develop our content calendar for our social media platforms.

2. Go live

While it’s beneficial and important to post about new listings, your audience can get bored with the same content day in and day out.

We like to incorporate live stories and open house tours as often as possible on our Instagram Stories. These can be promoted ahead of time with a countdown clock on your page to spark excitement and anticipation amongst your followers.

3. Up your engagement

When going live or posting something new on your feed, be sure to engage with your audience and followers at every opportunity.

We enjoy putting together live Q&A sessions with our audience to gain their feedback and share market knowledge, trends and insights. Taking a look at the comments and answering any outstanding questions is also important so your followers know you’re engaged and listening.

4. Make it personal

A lot of our audience members want to know what we’re up to during the weekend or what’s going on with our families.

Make sure you leave room on your platform for personal posts, whether they’re about celebrating your child’s birthday or an anniversary with your spouse. Sharing personal anecdotes will ensure your followers feel like they know you.

5. Showcase your team

If you’re part of a team, like we are, it’s important to showcase your fellow team members and their personal side of the business. Everyone has a story they can relate to, and giving your team a platform to share their perspective is paramount.

6. Share media features

We enjoy sharing relevant news articles and press stories we’ve been a part of on our social media channels. This helps to further position you as an expert in your field, encouraging your audience and network to look to you and your team for reliable insight.

Sharing these news stories on your platform also helps to amplify the coverage and reach of the story far beyond the publication’s traditional audience, bringing more attention to your listings and business.

To conclude, growing your network via your social media channels can be incredibly beneficial and cost-efficient. From sharing personal stories to engaging with your audience and creating valuable content, utilizing these tools will ensure your sphere of influence continues to grow, paving the way for new business opportunities.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.