As brokerages begin to transition to an in-office working environment, it’s important to create a holistic space that supports agents and helps them to thrive. Here are four way to do just that.

As we continue to navigate this challenging time in our history and look toward a post-pandemic world, brokerages have a unique opportunity to create a more holistic work environment that caters to the evolving needs of agents.

To provide an ideal environment, brokerages must take the time to truly understand what agents value in a physical space, as well as socially and culturally. Here are a few ways to construct a comprehensive work environment for agents returning to the office.

Office ambiance

A beautiful, well-curated office space is paramount to providing a warm and inviting environment for agents to do their best work. Having health and safety protocols in place including mask usage, social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations readily available will ensure all who enter the space feel comfortable and safe.

Having various areas of the office dedicated to different uses can be helpful as well, such as a collaborative work space, a private area for calls and quiet work and then a meeting space where agents can entertain clients and close deals.

Positive culture

Continuing to foster a company culture that is positive and motivational is key as we begin to open office doors again. Agents want to be surrounded by positive and inspiring people that challenge them to achieve more than they thought possible.

Bringing in guest speakers to share best practices and leadership tips or developing a mentorship program for newer agents to learn from seasoned brokers can be incredibly beneficial and help to create a culture that celebrates and honors positivity and growth.

Social events and networking

Due to the pandemic, in-person networking and social events were not possible. Now that things are beginning to normalize, hosting events in your office can be a great way to foster not only relationships, but boost morale and develop a positive culture.

Creating intentional, curated events that target key areas of interest to brokers such as leadership, mindset and more will help to encourage your agents.

Support structure

As more and more brokerages begin to open their doors again, creating a supportive environment that leverages an agent’s best attributes and highest contributions is incredibly important.

As a brokerage, our job is to make an agent’s job easier. Whether that be through innovative technology offerings, proper staffing, lead generating tools or helping your agents get in front of their spheres of influence through creative marketing programs that increase the likelihood of repeat business and referrals.

Surrounding your agents with a robust support structure is one of the most beneficial and crucial steps to creating a productive working environment.

To conclude, as brokerages begin to transition to an in-office working environment, it’s important to create a holistic space that supports agents and helps them to thrive. Whether that be through developing a positive office space, curating social events and networking opportunities or surrounding your brokers with a robust support structure, taking all of these various items into consideration will ensure agents feel comfortable and safe when returning to the office.

Are you receiving our weekly Teams Beat newsletter? For the latest news, insight and trends on teams, subscribe here.