Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

1. Want a pay raise? 6 tips for increasing your average sales price

Canva

Increasing your average sales price is simply a small shift in focus followed by a strategic plan to position yourself as the luxury expert. Here are six steps that will help you do just that.

2. Sellers putting faith in their Zestimate? 4 steps for getting real on price

Canva

We’ve all encountered the sellers who think their Zestimate is the last word on pricing. Here’s the proven four-step plan Carl Medford’s team uses at listing appointments to help bring sellers back to reality and win the listing.

3. Ryan Serhant on building a personal brand: ‘No one is just an agent’

The master of marketing shares five simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business and bring in leads.

4. Listing feedback doesn’t matter. Stop worrying about it

Carlina Teteris via Getty Images

It doesn’t matter how easy it is to provide feedback through technology now — some buyer’s agents are just not going to do it. There isn’t any point in making a big deal out of it. Here’s why.

5. 10 myths agents wish their clients didn’t believe

Canva

Real estate is ever-changing and complicated. So when clients latch onto “advice” or “facts” they’ve heard and try to use them to inform their decision-making, it can be especially frustrating for agents to try to detangle, debug and find the right path forward. Here are 10 irksome myths circulating in this market and how to combat them.

