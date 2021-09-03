Catch up quickly on the biggest stories of the week, as determined by Inman website visitors. Here’s this week’s Inman Top 5.

Increasing your average sales price is simply a small shift in focus followed by a strategic plan to position yourself as the luxury expert. Here are six steps that will help you do just that.

We’ve all encountered the sellers who think their Zestimate is the last word on pricing. Here’s the proven four-step plan Carl Medford’s team uses at listing appointments to help bring sellers back to reality and win the listing.

The master of marketing shares five simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business and bring in leads.

It doesn’t matter how easy it is to provide feedback through technology now — some buyer’s agents are just not going to do it. There isn’t any point in making a big deal out of it. Here’s why.

Real estate is ever-changing and complicated. So when clients latch onto “advice” or “facts” they’ve heard and try to use them to inform their decision-making, it can be especially frustrating for agents to try to detangle, debug and find the right path forward. Here are 10 irksome myths circulating in this market and how to combat them.