Edutainment, a marriage of education and entertainment, is playful but informative and can go a long way in capturing — and keeping — your audience’s attention. If you’re ready to dream up some “edutaining” video content, here are a few ideas to get you started.

Edutainment is here to stay. Although illustrator Peter Catalanotto first coined the term back in the 1990s while teaching his students about writing and illustration, the concept of “edutainment” is still very relevant today.

Perhaps you’ve already noticed the trend on social media. Over the last couple of years (and especially during the course of the pandemic), we started seeing more and more entertaining video forms and platforms gain popularity. Think: TikTok, Instagram Reels and even the new YouTube Shorts.

It’s hard to ignore the impact they’ve had; during the negativity of the past year and a half, these fun, short-form videos were a refreshing escape and a much-needed distraction. And there’s no reason why you can’t create this type of short-form content for your business, too.

So, how can real estate agents and brokers marry education and entertainment as a way to build their brands, generate more business and promote more listings? (Don’t worry, I’m not about to suggest you become the next dancing Realtor on TikTok.)

First, let’s think: What do all these videos have in common? They’re all short — under a minute in length. In fact, the faster and the shorter, the better.

Also, most of them shot vertically, which is the opposite of what we’ve been taught for years. And although I still think there’s a huge place for horizontal video, especially on platforms like YouTube, when it comes to creating effective short-form content, vertical video is the way to go.

The other aspect is: Creators often pour boat loads of fun and creativity into this kind of content. So, if you’re ready to shake up your video strategy, here are three ideas for your next “edutaining” content.

1. You don’t always have to be on camera

Good news, right? The next time you have a new listing, take out your phone and record five to 10 clips on your phone that are just a few seconds long. This could be a short video of the kitchen or backyard. You could also film what it’s like to walk up to the home and open the front door.

As I mentioned, you don’t have to be on camera — and your voice doesn’t either. Just make sure you have a handful of clips of the house to play around with.

Now, open up TikTok or Instagram Reels, add some trending music and a little bit of text — and voila! You’ve have now create a quick and simple piece of content that’s information but at the same time, fun and playful. As a bonus tip, you could even add your brand colors or logo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Figueroa Chicago Realtor (@soniafigueroare)

2. Tell a story of a milestone

I love using the 1 Second Everyday app, which captures a one-second clip throughout the course of a year and weaves them together into a single video. You can use this quick and effective tool to highlight the progress of a project over a year.

For real estate agents, this could mean showcasing a local community, a home that’s being build or even the process of getting a home on the market. I often use the 1 Second Everyday app in conjunction with the Videoshop app to speed up the video, and create something fun and creative.

3. Share a quick tip

What are questions you get asked all the time that you could answer in less than 30 seconds? Brainstorm a list of 10 to 15 quick tips that you could give when it comes to your community, relocation, moving, listing a home, buying a home, etc.

When you go to record each video, instead of recording it all the way through, record a few clips separately. You may record a quick introduction, then two or three points and then a separate clip for the ending.

Next, open up Instagram Reels or TikTok, upload each one of those clips, add a little bit of text, and there you go! Now you’ve created a great piece of content that’s quick but also extremely helpful — one that can help you establish yourself as an authority in your local area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boca Raton | Florida | Realtor (@soooboca)

The key to incorporating edutainment into your content in 2021 and 2022 is getting a plan together for planning, creating and editing and then distributing your content.

Don’t forget that Instagram reels and TikTok can be shared on other platforms. I love sharing these links to our email database as well as on other platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter and even Pinterest.

Katie Lance is the author of #GetSocialSmart and founder and CEO of Katie Lance Consulting, a social media strategy firm and founder of the #GetSocialSmart Academy. She’s been recognized by Inman News as one of the 100 most influential people in real estate and is a featured keynote speaker at many industry events. Katie is also is the author of the best-selling book, #GetSocialSmart.