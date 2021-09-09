Richard Steinberg, a longtime fixture of New York’s luxury real estate world, is moving his team over to Compass.

Steinberg, who starred in the HGTV’s “Selling New York” and WLNY-CBS’s “The American Dream New York City” has spent the last three decades working in high-end markets like Manhattan, the Hamptons, South Florida and Aspen. He has represented 432 Park Avenue, a luxury skyscraper that was completed in 2014 and sold out shortly after, and sold the buildings at 11, 13, and 15 E. 75th St. for a combined $78.2 million.

On Wednesday, news broke that Steinberg had officially resigned from his role at Douglas Elliman and would be moving to Compass with three of the agents working for him: Alexander Mignogna, Emanuel Fiore and Carli Levitt. Team member Lauren Keegan will remain at Douglas Elliman.

The move, Steinberg told Inman, comes from a desire to adapt to a shifting demographic. He was drawn in by Compass’ tech-forward approach to real estate and thought it offered opportunities to reach a younger audience.

“With my career spanning a quarter of a century, I am now dealing with a new generation of buyers and sellers,” Steinberg said. “Those people are far more tech-savvy than the generation before. I have to offer them what they need in terms of information and knowledge that gives them a level of comfort and […] so I’m just keeping up with the way I feel the future of real estate will go.”

The four-person team will work out of Compass’ office at 851 Madison Avenue and continue serving clients in high-end luxury markets where Steinberg currently works.

“In my five years at Douglas Elliman, I learned a lot from Howard Lorber,” Steinberg said. “He was a consummate professional and I owe him a debt of gratitude. There was no backstory, no problem and no drama. It was just me wanting a new challenge.”

