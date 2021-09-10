Coldwell Banker has partnered with Supreme Auctions to help agents sell luxury properties and learn the ins and outs of the auction space with a free course.

Coldwell Banker agents now have another tool to help their luxury clients, thanks to a new partnership with luxury real estate auction platform Supreme Auctions.

Through Supreme Auctions’ accelerated marketing program, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists can list properties on the Supreme Auctions platform. The platform’s team will help market the property to international buyers and facilitate the sale.

“The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program continuously finds new ways to provide its agents and clients with a competitive edge,” Coldwell Banker Vice President of Luxury Michael Altneu said in a statement Thursday. “Our partnership with Supreme Auctions and its proven Accelerated Marketing Program offers a powerful new tool to our Luxury Specialists.”

In addition to giving luxury listing agents another avenue to list and market properties, Supreme Auctions will provide a free luxury certification course that helps agents understand the auction process, the various classifications of auctions, the benefits of selling and buying luxury real estate at auction, and the advantages of the auction process to both the homeseller and the agent.

“Supreme Auctions is honored to announce our alliance with the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury marketing program,” Supreme Auctions CEO Maverick Commins said of the partnership. “As the Preferred Auction Partner to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, we are pleased to provide their agents with an exciting, time-certain, accelerated marketing solution for clients who are selling and purchasing the world’s most distinguished properties.”

In an emailed interview with Inman, Altneu provided additional insight into the partnership, saying Supreme Auctions was their first choice.

“When we started looking at potentially working with a luxury auction company, Supreme Auctions stood out to us as a firm that had great testimonials and reviews from both the brokerage community, clients and customers,” he said. “In addition, Supreme Auctions has had a long-established relationship with the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing, whom we also have a relationship with under our Global Luxury program.”

“We selected Supreme Auctions because they lead with the utmost highest standards which are in line with our own at Coldwell Banker,” he added.

Altneu also said Supreme Auctions is providing a crucial tool for agents and consumers as they navigate a rapid-pace market. The option of an auction sale, he said, gives sellers the comfort of a well-planned transaction with vetted buyers ready to make a purchase.

“The time value of money is probably the No. 1 reason why homeowners select the process,” he said. They can have a defined timeline in which their property will sell so that they can move on to the next chapter of their lives. For the buyer, they know that the sellers are motivated to sell at what the market value of the home is at any given time.”

