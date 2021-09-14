Kick off the fall with Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. We’re going deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, realtor.com and more. Top marketing executives drop by to share their newest tactics, too. It’s all you need to take your branding and marketing game to the next level.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Good marketing can really be a difference-maker in any agent’s business — it’s what gets the word out there and puts your message in front of those who need to see it. So, how do you do it well? We reached out to our readers last week for inspiration, inviting them to share their favorite marketing campaigns and tell us why they were so effective.

Typically — typically — our readers come through. This week? Well, we’ve been hearing crickets, save for these two (very impressive) examples that cut through the chirping. Which is why we’d like to extend the conversation to the comments section. We hope you weigh in with more standout videos and websites. (Yes, even if they’re yours!)

This was my favorite. I had a home with a beautiful tennis court for sale. The home was for $6.5 million. It did not sell. But I was able to get $16 million in business from consumers and agents seeing the video. It’s so important to look at ROI on your business — rather than ROI on each listing. I spent $20,000 in marketing on that home with the tennis court that didn’t sell. It didn’t bother me because it helped me get much more business in the future. Here’s a link to the award-winning video.

Real estate advertorial (paid column space) in local newspapers. I’ve been writing my “Real Estate Today” column for most of my 19 years in the business and publishing it in paid space in three local weeklies and in the Denver Post on Thursdays. I have built a following that pays off more and more each year, well worth my $40,00 – $50,000 budget for the advertising. See www.JimSmithColumns.com for a decade-plus of archived ad/columns.