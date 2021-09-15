Before investing time or money in any tool or marketing strategy, it’s key to have an expert view of how to implement it in a way that will maximize your returns. With 30 years of marketing experience, there’s no one better to shed light on it than Marki Lemons-Ryhal.

She has taught over 500,000 people (face to face and virtually) how to earn up to a 2682 percent return on their marketing dollars. And she will be doing just that with an informative workshop at our next virtual Connect Now event on Sept. 21.

Reserve your spot now to join us.

Lemons-Ryhal will be giving you expert tips, advice and insight into how to leverage Canva (a freemium design tool) to create a premium brand while also boosting visibility and sales. She’ll also share five strategies that you can implement in 20 minutes to attract more buyers, sellers and investors to you immediately.

Other speakers during our one-day virtual meetup include Tomo’s co-founder and CEO Greg Schwartz, top team leaders Daniel Gluckin from Compass and Tiffany Harris from Harris Hawkins & Co., and top performers Michele Bellisari and Aaron Seawood. They are all sharing insights on how to close this year strong and make the right moves to have an even better 2022. You should definitely join us.

Next month, we’ll be meeting in person for Luxury Connect and Inman Connect Las Vegas. Prepare and get current on all the conversations in advance by attending this Connect Now event!

Sign up for virtual Connect Now on Sept. 21 right away.



Then, make sure you’re registered to join us live, in person in Las Vegas, Oct. 26-28. Or if you can’t make it to Vegas in person, attend virtually.