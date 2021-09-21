The Corcoran Group has announced the expansion of Corcoran preDev to its affiliates.

Per the company’s press release, Corcoran preDev is a planning and design consultancy service that will now provide architectural counsel to franchise affiliates and their developers.

Last year, The Corcoran Group started the Corcoran Affiliate Network. The first affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, launched in February 2020 and merged Zephyr Real Estate in San Francisco and Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which serves the Lake Tahoe and Reno markets.

Since then, 12 others have launched in markets including Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Northern Florida, Hawaii, New York’s Westchester, and Charlotte.

Corcoran preDev is currently available for affiliates working on projects including mixed-use towers, landmark conversions, shovel ready land plans and destination hotel-branded resorts.

“I’m so proud of the team’s meticulous and skillful work that has officially made Corcoran preDev a reality,” Pamela Liebman, the president & CEO of Corcoran, said in the release.

Corcoran preDev is made up of trained architects, urban planners and interior designers who provide developers with their expertise in residential and amenity space planning.

Per the release, Corcoran preDev has consulted on more than 250 developments and is already working with its first affiliate, Corcoran BVI, located in the British Virgin Islands. Corcoran BVI became an affiliate earlier this year, and is now developing a collection of luxury homes called Ocean Villas.

“We are thrilled to be the first Corcoran affiliate entering such a wonderful partnership with the preDev team – one that has already resulted in collaborative design decisions that will enhance the lives of future residents at our Ocean Villas,” David Victor Johnson, the chairman of Corcoran BVI, said in the release. “This serves us both as a Corcoran affiliate and in our role as a developer. The preDev team not only were able to consult with us in a location they hadn’t yet visited, but they also asked us all the right questions to get to the optimal residential product.”

