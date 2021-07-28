Corcoran St Barth is the second affiliate to launch in the Caribbean and the 13th firm to join Corcoran’s affiliate network since its launch.

The Corcoran Group’s newest affiliate has launched in the Caribbean, it was announced Wednesday.

Based in the French West Indies, Corcoran St Barth is the second affiliate to launch in the Caribbean and the thirteenth firm to join Corcoran’s affiliate network since its launch.

Eighteen months ago, The Corcoran Group started the Corcoran Affiliate Network. The first affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, launched in February 2020 and merged Zephyr Real Estate in San Francisco and Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which serves the Lake Tahoe and Reno markets.

Since then, 12 others have launched in markets including Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Northern Florida, Hawaii, New York’s Westchester, and Charlotte.

Led by Guillaume de Corlieu, Corcoran St. Barth serves the capital of Gustavia. The firm is a leading force in the second home market there and specializes in high-end villa rentals. In 2012, when the firm was just starting out, it had three properties in its portfolio. Today, the portfolio is made up of 180 properties.

“There is an indisputable beauty and vibrant energy to St Barth, and I’m thrilled that we are continuing the momentum of our collective growth with Corcoran St Barth as our second global affiliate,” Pamela Liebman, the president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, was quoted in the press release. “The island attracts discerning buyers and sellers from across the globe who are searching for something truly special. Extending our footprint to another distinguished second-home market will undoubtedly open doors for our entire network.”

As a member of the affiliates network, Corcoran St Barth will have access to the Corcoran brand, resources including training and marketing tools, and a wider network within the industry and among consumers.

“Corcoran is a leader in many dynamic real estate markets that are vital to both St Barth and our clients – we are incredibly proud to bring the brand to the ‘little France of the Caribbean,’” de Corlieu was quoted in the press release. “We are honored to be one of the first global affiliates in Corcoran’s network, and I am eager to see what the future holds with the resources of such an esteemed brand behind us.”

Email Libertina Brandt