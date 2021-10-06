For some, breaking into luxury real estate can take years, and for others, it’s a matter of connections and high-powered introductions, say David Parnes and James Harris of “Million Dollar Listing LA” fame. Regardless of your path, you’ll have to master these three skills.

As a real estate agent, servicing the luxury market can be a great way to elevate your business. The luxury space is incredibly competitive, and there’s only a tiny pool of agents who handle the majority of the business.

For some, it can take years of building to graduate to the luxury sector, and for others, family connections, friends and business associates lead to high-powered introductions.

Regardless of your path, you’ll have to master these three skills. Here are a few tips for aspiring and new luxury real estate agents.

Work your sphere

Tapping into your sphere of influence can be an effective way to network and make new connections. We always advise new (and seasoned) agents to get to know and make friends with developers, architects and designers.

Those connections often have influential and high-powered clients they can refer you to. You can meet many of these key players at open houses, industry events and site visits for new development projects.

Establish yourself as an expert

Positioning yourself as an expert in the markets you want to serve is one of the most critical aspects of breaking into the luxury market.

Luxury clients don’t want to do all the heavy lifting when it comes to research and market stats. Do your homework, and immerse yourself in the latest information, market trends and inventory on the market.

Having a deep understanding and knowledge of the areas you want to serve will ensure you stand apart from competitors.

Market yourself effectively

Developing a strategic and effective marketing campaign through various channels, including social media, traditional print media and digital platforms, is a great way to target the luxury market.

Be consistent with your messaging and frequency as you send out direct mailers, post on social media and advertise in publications that reach your desired audience.

Exuding confidence and leading with knowledge and expertise will help prospective clients view you as a go-to source for their real estate needs.

Entering the luxury market can be challenging, but establishing yourself as an expert, marketing yourself and your services effectively, and utilizing your network and sphere of influence to make new connections will give you an advantage over your competitors as you build momentum in this new niche.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.