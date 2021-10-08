Moving technology company MooveGuru is now selling franchise model to the real estate industry, allowing agents to invest in and own regional markets.

In a press release sent to Inman, MooveGuru also announced the development of YourHomeHub, a new central source for “everything home” that tracks in detail the financial and physical assets of a home.

YourHomeHub will become each territory owners’ primary offering, allowing users to access a curated online dashboard that can manage critical documents and vendor contacts, track appliance information, monitor local home market conditions and in essence, provide access to more than 1,000 kinds of moving-related home service providers to “ensure consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers as they step through the relocation process.”

Franchises are being marketed to multiple industry stakeholders in addition to real estate brokerages. Title companies, lenders and even multiple listing services can compete to own a MooveGuru franchise.

The release states that the company is selling “regional development territories, who then will sell unit owner franchises. [To date], nine states making up nine RTDs have been sold with 14 other franchises expected to close within 30 days.”

Territories are defined by the number of agents in a particular area, according to a phone call with Scott Oakley, CEO and founder of MooveGuru. “We also have people who want their whole state, and then they’ll hire people to run each territory,” Oakley said.

Atlanta-based MooveGuru raised $1.9 million in a Series A funding round in 2019. In March of 2021, it acquired home vendor referral solution HomeKeepr in a “seven-figure stock-for-stock transaction.”

“Just as in more traditional brick-and-mortar franchise businesses, we are giving our regional franchise partners everything they need to start a business in their own backyard, [such as] software, marketing, data analytics, customer support, and more,” said Rob Morelli president of HomeKeepr, a MooveGuru Company.

The YourHomeHub platform will officially launch in mid-November 2021.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

