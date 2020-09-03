Continuing to grow throughout the pandemic, online moving concierge company MoveEasy offers fully white-labeled relocation platform for real estate industry.

In case the industry needs more proof that the pace of the COVID market has surprised most practitioners, know that online moving platform MoveEasy has had to hire more employees over the past few months.

Part of that stems from an ongoing effort to become an omnichannel move-marketing platform, which it has achieved with the launch of a mobile app that bridges its voice-activated smart speaker app and existing browser experience. In total, the complete service is deemed the “Lifetime Consumer Engagement Platform.”

Focused heavily on white labeling (MoveEasy has national contracts with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Century 21), the company has added proactive tactical outreach and long-term customer retention tools into its overall offering.

According to CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy, the aim is to create “lifetime consumer engagement.” Citing how companies like Marriott and Southwest spend much less on new customer acquisition than competitors, Ganapathy wants to help the industry reduce its spend on new leads.

Citing BHHS CEO Chris Stuart at the company’s annual conference, Ganapathy stated that Nordstrom spends only 1.6 percent of its gross revenue on advertising. Southwest Airlines, he said, spends only 0.97 percent and Marriott 3.2 percent.

Now fully branded to a brokerage, team, or individual agent across a concierge website, email marketing engine, live concierge, voice concierge, and now a branded mobile app, MoveEasy is pushing the limits well beyond merely connected homebuyers to local vendors.

What helped MoveEasy stand apart upon its launch remains intact, which is its direct connection to major utilities, energy companies, and digital providers. There’s no middlemen, MoveEasy employees interact one-on-one with major home services companies.

Agents using their branded app can input preferred vendors manually or upload a database using their own list or the brokerage’s.

There’s also a new feature for sending content to clients called Broadcast. Text messages or pictures can be sent within the app, helping keep the interaction contained in a central source.

MoveEasy isn’t trying to replace the existing home management apps, of which there are many. It connects to HomeAdvisor, for example, as a backstop for vendor recommendations in case the agent can’t name anyone in their client’s new market.

“I won’t deny that [there’s similarity with home services apps],” Ganapathy said, “But we’re not trying to build our own network of providers, we’re giving agents a delivery vehicle for their network.”

Ganapathy explained that they remain heavily focused on empowering their users to spend as little time as possible getting their new home ready for living.

“We’re still the only one in our space with direct, authorized communications with insurance, moving companies, digital services, utilities and energy, and security,” he said.

MoveEasy’s streamlined interface, agent-to-client communications, and now fully white-labeled ecosystem gives brokers and agents the ability to tout having their own comprehensive, tech-forward relocation service.

I can think of few ways to entrench yourself with a customer than by making the worst part of any transaction — the move — a more positive experience.

MoveEasy remains focused on helping you do exactly that.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.