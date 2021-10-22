In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss Zillow’s latest move to pause homebuying, the client who shot his agent after buying a home sight unseen, and the agent who posed for listing photos in the buff.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In this episode, Byron and Nicole break down Zillow’s surprising move to pause its recent mass purchasing of residential homes and what the company’s next steps might be.

“I was shocked to see it,” Byron said. “They were pushing ahead very aggressively.” Later, he added, “It is a little interesting because they were so aggressive with their purchases that they were willing to pay over market value.”

More this week: The pair discuss a tragic story of Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, a listing agent who was fatally shot by a client he sold the house to sight unseen. Albert A. Baglione, the 84-year-old buyer who was unhappy with his purchase, then turned the gun on himself.

Marketeer of the week

Finally, rounding out the episode on a lighter note, a story of an agent who staged listing photos with fewer clothes than you’d imagine went viral. Do you think the photos were too far or genius marketing?

