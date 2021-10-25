Real estate technology company Inside Real Estate, developers of enterprise solution kvCORE Platform and its related family of marketing, presentation and business tools, is set to launch its latest product, CORE Home, it was announced Monday.

Consumer-focused COREHome is a software product homeowners can leverage to manage all aspects of their home buying experience, from transaction milestones and moving needs to monitoring value and managing each phase of living in the house, including their next search and sale.

CORE Home is branded to and delivered by agents and brokers, empowering them to be the branded conduit for software’s living management features while remaining wired to their clients for the long term.

“CORE Home will be available via mobile web, allowing all kvCORE Platform customers to provide this experience to their clients, at no additional cost. Brokerages will also have options for a fully branded, custom mobile app,” the release stated.

Inside Real Estate has been working for 18 months on CORE Home. A partner product to the flagship kvCORE, the company’s hope is that it will be adopted as a way to ensure homeowners remain entrenched in the process of ownership. Thus, its roadmap includes an affiliate marketing model, whereby agents and brokers’ CORE Home users can find and hire home vendors and service providers.

Industry players have long been trying to solve the puzzle of how to help agents remain attached to clients after they help them buy a home.

Apps, email campaigns, home warranty relationships, direct mail and all other forms of relationship building have yet to fully connect the circle, as the 2020 National Association of Realtors Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers states that only “26 percent of homeowners used the agent they previously worked with to buy or sell a home,” despite 91 percent saying they would use their agent again or recommend them to others.

CORE Home’s strategy to solve the repeat business puzzle involves a number of tools designed to be used regularly to keep homeowners engaged with the property itself, not just during the buy and sell phases on each end of the relationship.

The software’s user experience will include ongoing alerts for home value fluctuations and market statistics, as well as mortgage rate movements and insurance trends, as its common for homeowners to be under-insured or unaware of how insurance industry trends react to large-scale socioeconomic conditions.

Onboard messaging tools will help each party chat directly as needed on any issue affecting home ownership.

CORE Home also includes tools to keep homeowners thinking about their next home, such as in-app market search functionality complete with automatically delivered search matches and ongoing mortgage qualification status. The user’s interaction with this aspect of CORE Home will be shared with agents, helping them react faster to clients’ shifting living interests.

Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, said the new product is all about helping the industry serve its customers, and that such a solution has long been needed.

“It’s time for consumers to be able to enjoy the most modern, tech-enabled experiences around what is the largest asset in most of our lives,” Skousen said in the press release. “On top of that, they should be able to work with the brokerage brands and agents who they trust as their local home advisor through not only a home sale, shopping, and purchase experience, but through every aspect of their homeownership lifecycle.”

Inside Real Estate states that CORE Home will roll out a beta test this fall. Early next year, all brokerages, agents and their clients can access the desktop and mobile versions for free. A paid, custom-branded mobile app version will also be available exclusively to kvCORE customers, according to the company.

On the heels of CORE Home’s launch, Inside Real Estate will delve deeper into serving homeowners with CORE Services Connect, “…an integrated workflow and connector for brokerages affiliated service partners, with options for brokerage integration into their CORE Home app,” the release states.

CORE Services Connect will bridge the communication gaps between consumers and parties critical to completing transactions, such as title companies, loan officers and brokerage transaction coordinators, among others.

“At our heart, we are the tech partner for real estate brokerages, and we’re stepping forward arm-in-arm with our broker partners to provide what the industry needs next,” Skousen said.

Email Craig Rowe