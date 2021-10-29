Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Whether you’re a seasoned agent or just starting out in this industry, your ability to consistently generate leads will determine your future growth. Referral-based lead generation companies offer a great alternative that might be a perfect fit for your business. Here are a few to consider.

Jade Mills, Ryan Serhant, Gary Gold and Mauricio Umansky told a Luxury Connect crowd how to prepare themselves and clients for a possible downturn.

The Compass CEO shared insight into his company’s approach to technology and why brokers need to make decisions with the next decade in mind.

The key to success in real estate starts with honing your sales skills, according to Andrew Undem. As the leader of a team on track to close $170 million this year, he’s sharing the key factors to a superior sales experience for both clients and agents.

Andy Florance weighed in on why his company is building a New York City portal and what he thinks of rival Zillow.