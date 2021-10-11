If you want to be known as the go-to local agent in your market, build an effective personal brand and leverage a relationship-based marketing strategy, there’s no better place for you than Instagram. Here are three strategies you can implement right way to start grabbing the attention of local prospects.

When people think local real estate, we want them to think of you. When your dream buyers or sellers have a need, we want them to seek you out to do business.

And not because you’re paying for ads or trying to execute sales strategies that makes you cringe — rather, because you’ve built a personal brand on Instagram that highlights who you are while forming genuine connections with those in your community.

So, here are three strategies you can start implementing right away to see success through Instagram.

1. Optimize your bio to appeal to local buyers and sellers

When somebody comes across your profile, we want it to be immediately clear who you are, what you do, where you work and how you can help.

Many agents miss out on the opportunity of connections by not including these critical aspects in their Instagram bios and profiles. To optimize your real estate Instagram profile:

Choose an inviting profile image Pick a strategic username and name Add the areas you serve Highlight how you can help your audience Include a call to action

Although your bio is about you, we want it to resonate with your ideal customer — these simple changes will brand you locally and increase your chances of being found.

2. Execute a local content strategy

The more you talk about something, the more you’ll be known for something. Out of all three principles in this post, this one is the most crucial and effective.

To be the go-to local expert, I’d recommend a mixture of targeted real estate and hyperlocal community content. So, instead of just sharing homes for sale, generalized real estate tips or market updates, take it one step further.

Identify the exact challenges buyers or sellers have in your local market, and create content to help them. Doing this establishes your credibility and builds trust while branding you as somebody to rely on.

To further tie yourself into your community, create educational or entertaining posts (edutaining posts perhaps?) about what it’s like to live there. But make sure you’re front and center!

Get out and take photos or videos of yourself with the backdrop of your local community. If you’re intentional about curating a collection of personal branding content, it will go a long way in forming connections and growing your business through Instagram.

Check out Ryan C. Benton (@ryancbenton) for inspiration. He brings the Coastal Virginia lifestyle to the forefront with his personal branding images.

This content strategy makes him not only personable — you want to work with his team — but you also know that he’s an expert on the Coastal Virginia market.

3. Leverage trending features, and give Reels a try

There is still room to grow your following (I’m talking attracting more buyers and sellers!) without ads on Instagram. One way to do this is by taking advantage of the trending features such as Reels, Stories, and Lives that Instagram loves to promote.

If you make these features a part of your strategic content strategy, you’ll not only boost your engagement, but you’ll also expand your reach. Reels are my favorite ways to do this, and they don’t have to be dance trends that make you feel silly. Reels are a way for you to speak directly to local customers in an engaging way.

You can create Reels with mini-tips for buyers and sellers in your area, do community or neighborhood tours, and further establish who you are in a captivating way. People want to see your personality!

Diana Matichyn, @DianaM_ChicagoRealtor, does a fantastic job of doing just that. She’s fully embraced Reels giving us a glimpse into life in Chicago, teaching viewers about local real estate and letting her audience get to know her along the way.

And if you want to dance while you do Reels, go for it! You have the opportunity to brand yourself in a way that feels right to you.

If you’re looking to brand yourself on Instagram, make sure you optimize your bio, execute a local content strategy, and give trending features a try.

By showing up consistently and sharing your passion for real estate and your local area, you’ll be the go-to local agent on Instagram people can’t wait to work with.

Heather Colby is the founder and podcast host Ideas for Real Estate in Orlando, Florida. Connect with her on Facebook or Instagram.