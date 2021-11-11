Lucit is an app for creating and controlling ad campaigns on roadside digital billboards. It’s an ideal marketing tool for offices and teams of any size or brand.

Platforms: iOS; Android browser

Ideal for: All brokerages, teams and agents

Top selling points:

Variety of uses

Included ad templates

Top-down office accounts, permissions

Recruiting advantages

Display frequency management

Top concern:

This isn’t an issue with the app itself, but its current dependence on the lack of availability of digital billboards in non-major metropolitan areas will limit its industry adoption.

What you should know

Lucit is an app for creating and controlling ad campaigns on roadside digital billboards. It’s an ideal marketing tool for offices and teams of any size or brand. Individual top producers would find it a unique differentiator as well.

Never has the phrase “from small screen to big screen” ever been better applied to proptech.

If you’ve ever looked up at a competitor’s billboard ad and wondered how they got their face and brand on 48 inches of high-traffic signage, well, wonder no more.

What I like so much about Lucit is that it makes the rather out-of-touch process of billboard advertising instantly easy to grasp — literally.

There’s more to this app than its clever use of mobile software to create and manage large-scale outdoor advertising. Lucit includes top-down brokerage and team controls, allowing for account managers (marketing admins, brokers, etc.) to create campaigns for every agent and easily manage whose ad runs when and for how long.

It does this with a so-simple-it’s-brilliant slider interface for each agent. Users need only slide the scale left or right to determine ad frequency at the agent-level. This is what software is supposed to do — shrink elongated business processes.

Lucit can be used for a wide array of marketing purposes, from advertising this weekend’s open houses to congratulating first-time homebuyers. Brokers can leverage it for recruiting campaigns, to broadcast philanthropic efforts, to thank local first responders — you name it. In some ways, Lucit is turning billboards into Instagram accounts.

Know that advertising laws prevent digital billboard companies from using animations or video. (The driving public is distracted enough.)

Obviously, Lucit is ideal for selling property. The app makes connections with your local multiple listing service to pull in all listings associated with your account. It can then build an ad in a single click using its templates.

What seller wouldn’t want to know their home is being advertised on a billboard? That can be a pretty persuasive bit of your listing presentation, no?

Because of Lucit’s MLS connectivity, live advertisements automatically adjust with market status changes.

Users can create and re-use custom ads, too, an ideal way to link branding campaigns, social media efforts or local print runs.

Lucit’s analytics peer into when each ad was displayed, for how long and how often. Again, this can help sellers know how their home is being marketed.

Brokers and team leads should be wary of misuse, meaning it would be beneficial to understand best practices for billboard advertising. For example, ads that run during commuting periods may see more reaction. Thus, maybe brokers could upsell or reward those times to top producers or more ambitious members of the office.

Call-to-action content needs to be tight. Remember, this is an ad people are seeing at distance or when driving by at 70 mph. Remember: brevity is the soul of wit.

Lucit’s technology can do more than run billboard campaigns. It’s capable of connecting to ground-level digital displays, kiosks and other forms of live signage.

Still, I like it best for its ability to make large-format outdoor advertising something any brokerage can now easily understand and use. It’s obviously limited to regions were digital billboards are present, and it’s also possible you would be competing with other local brokerages using the app.

But hey, isn’t that why you advertise?

