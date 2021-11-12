Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.
1. 7 simple steps for getting more listings in 2022
After 27 years in real estate, Jimmy Burgess can confidently say that generating more listings comes down to these seven steps. Follow these steps, and you’ll never be listing-poor.
2. Home showings don’t equal procuring cause. Here’s why
Contrary to what real estate discussion groups might have you believe, there is far more to procuring cause than showing a home, Jay Thompson argues. Writing an offer is not a guarantee you are the procuring cause. Nor is having a signed buyer-broker agreement. Here’s the truth.
3. RE/MAX urges NAR to reject listing attribution proposal entirely
The real estate franchisor says giving the listing brokerage equal billing would cause consumer confusion.
4. Zillow, Realogy push for NAR listing agent attribution
Some MLSs are “strongly opposed” to requiring the display of listing agents in addition to listing brokerages.
5. EXp’s Glenn Sanford on iBuying, the metaverse, stocks and more
Before eXp’s EXPCON event, Glenn Sanford also discussed agent compensation and his company’s latest earnings results.
