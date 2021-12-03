In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

Ranked among the top one percent of real estate agents nationwide, award-winning Compass agent Charlie Attias offers a deep background in finance and a keen understanding of his New York market.

This experience has allowed his team to sell billions of dollars worth of property in his two decades in real estate. The biggest lesson he’s learned along the way? How to keep his head when everyone else is losing theirs.

How long have you been in the business?

Before real estate, I had a career in finance, but I found myself craving more interactions with people and time away from a desk. After expressing my thoughts to a friend who owned a boutique rentals-focused real estate agency, he invited me to join. Without looking back, I took a leap of faith.

Since taking that big step, I have sold over $2.5 billion in real estate. A feat that I never take for granted and one that I am grateful to everyone along the way who mentored me, offered kind words or wished me well. Time does fly when you are doing what you love, and you never really do anything alone.

What has also been exciting is that I have been able to leverage my background working with numbers throughout my real estate career. This skill has helped me better serve an array of clients. Currently, I am working with a large pool of international buyers looking to buy after remaining on the sidelines during most of the pandemic.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

The short answer: The same place, doubling my team’s sales volume!

More specifically, I am looking to share what I have learned throughout my career with my team to elevate the service that we provide our clients.

In addition, Compass technology saves us time and provides us with real-time resources to offer sound counsel and sell homes more smartly and efficiently. I see the technology getting even better over time.

One of the other keys to success will be continuing to reach the international market. We are investing heavily in engaging with clients from the Middle East to Europe and South America.

For many of them, the U.S. is where their children attend school, and there is great prestige in owning property in a place like New York. We aim to continue to be seen as trusted real estate advisers who understand the market and go the extra mile to secure the best deals.

In the long run, true success comes from taking little steps that add up.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

The world may appear to be burning but hardly ever is something so urgent that it requires losing your cool. The best decisions happen when there is a sense of quietness and inner calm. In a fast-paced city like New York and an evolving industry like real estate, remaining calm is especially essential.

For buyers and sellers, the homebuying and selling process can be very stressful; the last thing they need is to absorb the anxiety of their agent. I have learned to practice gratitude and self-care to remain composed during even the most difficult situations and to show up early, ready, and with a sense of peace.

How did you learn it?

I laugh at it now, but I had to learn the hard way at the start of my career. I snapped a few times, and it was humbling. However, I now understand that no situation requires a reaction. Sometimes, it is best to revisit after a pause.

As a rule of thumb, regardless of whether things go my way or not, I try to ride the highs and lows with balance and humility. It has served me well, and my clients appreciate it.

What advice would you give to new agents?

The formula for success starts with the three P’s: perseverance, passion and patience. The way to master each is through experience. I have found that agents who follow this formula do well in the short term and when the going gets tough regardless of market conditions.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.