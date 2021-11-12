In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

Christie White

In retrospect, early 2020 was not an ideal time to switch jobs. However, even in the early days of the pandemic, Avast Realty’s Christie White put her corporate experience and her gift for creating personal connections to work.

Over time, she built the professional and client relationships that now form the foundation of her new career in real estate. Find out how she learned that reaching out and staying in touch — even from a distance — is the key to success.

How long have you been in the business?

This is my second year in real estate. I left my career as a sales analyst in January 2020 to pursue a career as a real estate agent. I’ve wanted to be a Realtor since I was in college but never had the courage to step out and go through with it.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself attaining my broker’s license, leading a team or coaching other agents

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that relationships mean everything.

How did you learn it?

I learned this lesson simply by my growth in the past two years. I quit my job, started this career and two months later, the world shut down due to the pandemic.

I had not had a chance to build clientele or network before this occurred but was able to grow my business. This was due to reaching out to get a mentor to learn the business first-hand and also due to the relationships I maintained with family and friends.

What advice would you give to new agents?

I would tell a new agent that real estate is honestly hard work. To prepare themselves by knowing the market, researching and reading as much as possible. Learning your craft is so important to serve the client properly.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here!

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
What does the latest Zillow news mean for you? Find out at Connect Now, virtually.LEARN MORE×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription