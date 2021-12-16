Many teams had their best year ever, which means now is the perfect time to truly thank the people who got you there. If you have a little extra coin left over from 2021, expansion team leader Adam Hergenrother suggests you give your team what they truly need this year. Here’s how to show each individual that they mean everything to you.

As 2021 comes to a close, you’ve likely already set your budget and goals for the year ahead, your team is in the holiday spirit, and they are working on a final push to end the year strong.

If 2021 was a successful year for you (and I hope it was!), why not show your gratitude and treat your team. Now, I’m assuming that you have already distributed bonuses, set aside money in your reserve account, hired additional staff, or purchased new software to help your team with productivity and profitability while minimizing the chances for burnout.

If those items have been taken care of, and you still have some money left over, why not give back a little extra to those who have helped you and your team succeed?

I’m going to caution you here away from throwing a pizza party or some other sort of forced team activity. That might work for some teams, but it’s just not my jam. I genuinely believe that what most people want are time and growth. However, to be sure, I would encourage you to get familiar with what motivates each of your agents and staff members and tailor your gifts to them.

3 ways to treat your team

Take a look at your budget. Set aside an amount to treat your team this month, and then start gifting! Here are three high-impact ways to treat your team.

1. Time

You can’t create more time, but you can create opportunities for your team members to have time to unplug and recharge completely. This seemingly insurmountable task is a tough one, but it is possible.

For your agents, could you fill in for them for a weekend? Could you pay a showing assistant for the next month to help your agents get some time back in their day?

Could you implement a program where your agents cover for each other every other weekend, so everyone has time to relax with their families?

I’m a fan of the No Meetings Friday to help everyone with productivity (and gaining some hours back in their day). Everyone gets a chance to focus, get down to work and wrap up projects before the weekend.

As for staff, additional paid days off go a long way.

2. Growth

One of the best ways to treat your team is through experiences or gifts that will help them grow personally and professionally. The gift of growth is the gift that keeps on giving!

Depending on what motivates and interests your team members, you could treat them to a host of different items.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Transcendental Meditation certification

A MasterClass or Audible membership

Books

A cooking class

A punch card to their favorite yoga or rock climbing studio

A past-life regression session

The what doesn’t matter as much as being intentional about what will be the most meaningful to your agents or employees to help them on their individual growth journey.

3. Coaching

Taking the growth idea a little further: Hiring a coach for your team member is not only a way to thank them for their work, but it also says, “I’m invested in your success.”

From a life coach to a fitness, leadership, or finance coach, the options are endless. This can also be completely customizable to your budget. You may opt to do a one-time life coach consultation or a year-long leadership training program.

Either way, these coaching sessions are a great way to give your team members something that is completely for them. I mean, who doesn’t like talking about, and discovering more about, themselves!?

Bonus tip: Don’t forget to include a handwritten note

No matter which route you decide to take to treat your team, make sure the gift is accompanied by a handwritten note. These go such a long way. No one does them anymore. They are novel. The recipient understands the time and attention that went into writing them.

So, before they even open the card, they feel seen and appreciated. Make sure you take time to individualize each note, thank your team member for their specific contribution that year, and let them know what you are looking forward to accomplishing together in the year ahead.

If you want to take it even a step further — write a note to your team member’s partner or spouse and children. Thank them too for supporting their family member’s career, and acknowledge that the long hours agents put in isn’t always easy for family.

Letting them know that you see them too and realize that they are also a part of your team member’s success, and therefore, the company’s success will be a welcome surprise and treat for them.

It’s all about showing appreciation for your team. Now that you’ve seen the impact showing gratitude had on agents and employees (as well as the budget) in 2021, make sure you have this line item allocated for 2022.

Better yet, create a system where you consistently acknowledge, show appreciation for, and reward your team. It doesn’t just have to happen once a year.