Whether you want to learn about investing, hone your core skills or just need some motivation, hiring a coach can help you achieve your goals. Choose from this comprehensive list of experts to get started.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

As we focus on coaching and training during the month of August at Inman, here’s a (mostly) comprehensive list of all the coaches out there to choose from. As we’ve all learned over the past few months, life doesn’t completely go on pause during a pandemic, so why should you? Now’s a great time to enlist the help of one of the coaches below, and see how much they can help you rise.

Best for: Elevating your house flipping knowledge. 7 Figure Flipping is a firm headed by CEO Bill Allen that’s learned how to systematize house flipping, and is ready to share its knowledge with other investors.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: The company is hosting a virtual event, Flip Hacking Live, on Oct. 15-17, 2020. For more information, visit the event website.

Contact: 7 Figure Flipping coaching application. (615) 455-3516

Best for: Becoming a confident investor. Stefan Aarnio is an investor and entrepreneur who specializes in coaching individuals on how to build a portfolio in order to become a millionaire within five years through his “Black Card U” program, which focuses on real estate investing and sales. Aarnio also offers a variety one-on-one coaching programs with his team of coaches.

Pricing: $499 for one-on-one coaching packages.

Upcoming events: Aarnio’s next MI5 Bootcamp is scheduled for Sept. 12-13, 2020.

Contact: support@stefanaarnio.com, 1 (204) 285-9882

Best for: Helping you find your style. Agent+ has a team of coaches that help real estate agents find their inner drive and get out of any ruts to up their real estate game. The coaching team is a group of experienced real estate professionals and consultants of different backgrounds, headed by Founder Carla Thompson, former CEO of Keller Williams Realty Boise.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Contact form available here.

Best for: A personalized approach to investing. Alamery creates customized coaching programs of varying lengths for her clients in order to address their specific goals and needs. Alamery has been coaching for 10 years and has a background in real estate investing.

Pricing: $2,497 for 6 months of group coaching or up to $27,964 for one year of one-on-one coaching.

Upcoming events: Alamery is hosting a live online event, The Ultimate Virtual Online RE Investing Model on Aug. 25, 2020

Contact: laura@lauraalamery.com

Best for: Agents looking for insight into luxury. Josh Altman, co-team lead of The Altman Brothers Team along with his brother, Matthew Altman, and wife, Heather Altman, has appeared on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing,” and consistently earns the top 1 percent in sales at Douglas Elliman. Altman offers two-hour coaching sessions on topics like how to build and structure a business, and how to break into the luxury market.

Pricing: Unavailable

Upcoming events: Altman’s website advertises a bus tour of three Beverly Hills listings, and a private Q&A dinner with Altman in Beverly Hills to be scheduled on an individual basis.

Contact: Marketing@TheAltmanBrothers.com, (310) 819-3250

Best for: A scientific approach. Bentley’s coaching team focuses on a method of coaching that utilizes the science of human behavior in conjunction with business intelligence and a sports performance model to help individuals achieve their fullest potential. The company coaches individuals, teams and organizations across a variety of industries, including real estate.

Pricing: 30-minute on-demand coaching sessions start at $150. Contact Liz Bentley Associates for full real estate-specific coaching package deals.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: info@lizbentley.com, (631) 367-3130

Best for: Customized coaching for increased production. Kathleen Black and her team of coaches use a customized approach to help real estate agents increase their production and income. The company’s team of six coaches come from varied coaching and real estate backgrounds.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: The Ultimate Team Summit will be Nov. 11-13, 2020, in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Contact: kathleen@kathleenspeaks.com, 1 (844) 866-5222

Best for: Help with scripts. Bresser is a seasoned real estate coach who’s been giving advice to other real estate professionals for decades. His forte lies in developing scripts and presentations to help agents get more and better listings. According to Real Estate Bees, 12 companies have made Bresser’s training mandatory in order to be affiliated with their firms.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: , (586) 749-8717

Best for: Honing your skills. For over 21 years, Buffini & Company has coaching and training to real estate professionals to help them increase their net profit and generate more leads. The company offers both individual coaching and group coaching to draw out and develop an individual’s skills.

Pricing: One-on-one coaching starts at $499 per month and group coaching begins at $239 per month.

Upcoming events: Buffini has a Master Class coming up in Phoenix Oct. 19-20, 2020, for individuals looking to network and work on personal growth. The Peak Experience is a 3-day conference currently scheduled for Sept. 27-30, 2020, in Carlsbad, California, for individuals working on their professional growth, and Mastermind Summit, a conference currently scheduled for Aug. 8-10, 2021 in San Diego, is focused on individual personal growth, and is a family-friendly event where spouses and children are welcome.

Contact: 1 (800) 945-3485

Best for: Avoiding overworking. Club Wealth is led by Founder and CEO Michael Hellickson, who has been in the industry for over 20 years, and is consistently included in top rankings. Club Wealth focuses on helping agents increase their earnings while avoiding overworking and burnout. The company offers one-on-one coaching, group coaching and strategy sessions to help agents overcome their obstacles.

Pricing: Group coaching begins at $97 per month and individual coaching begins at $597 per month.

Upcoming events: Club Wealth has its Business Strategy Mastermind Conference coming up Nov. 17-19, 2020 in Carlsbad, California.

Contact: ClientCare@ClubWealth.com, (206) 300-1000

Best for: Women agents and brokers. Jan Copeland’s coaching is focused on helping women agents and brokers gain confidence in order to create a plan for success. Copeland had a robust sales career before making the switch to real estate, and ultimately, transitioning to coaching.

Pricing: Rates start at $450 for group coaching. For one-on-one coaching rates, contact Copeland.

Upcoming events: Check Jan Copeland’s events page for future scheduled events.

Contact: , (540) 931-5050

Best for: Increasing profits through goal-based strategies. Corcoran Coaching is headed by Bubba Mills, who bought the company from long-time real estate coach Bob Corcoran in 2016. The company helps agents hone goals, recognize their strengths and develop those strengths in order to increase their profits. Private one-on-one coaching and eight weeks of business training are just some of the programs Corcoran offers.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Corcoran often holds events throughout the year. See their calendar for more information.

Contact: SuccessTeam@CorcoranCoaching.com, 1 (800) 957-8353

Best for: Increasing your efficiency. The Core team of mortgage and real estate coaches aim to help their clients net more income by running a more efficient business. The Core touts a method of business accountability that allows members to work 30 hours a week and take three weeks of vacation a year while still creating successful business results. The company has about 14 designated real estate coaches and founding partner Reeta Casey has experience working as a broker in Central Florida’s luxury market.

Pricing: Rates start at $500 per month for 12 months.

Upcoming events: The Digital Sales Marathon will be Aug. 7, 2020. The Summit is a mortgage and real estate training seminar that will take place on Nov. 4-6, 2020, in Phoenix.

Contact: info@thecore.tv, 1 (800) 660-6670

Best for: Building your core skills. Candy Miles Crocker is the brain behind her coaching company, Real-Life Real Estate. Crocker has worked in real estate for nearly 20 years and has developed training courses to help agents learn skills like prospecting, negotiating and growing an online brand. Crocker’s website also includes free resources like video trainings and templates for creating business plans and presentations.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Candy@RLRETraining.com, (202) 669-1924

Best for: Learning how to use your personality to your advantage. Dr. Lee Davenport’s coaching methods include focusing on supporting an agent’s individuality and personality to help them succeed. With her monthly one-on-one coaching, Dr. Lee offers her services in a supportive role to help the agent shine. Davenport also offers on-demand video tutorials on her website, and has authored two books on how to become a top producer and how to create a successful business plan.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: You can schedule a 10-minute phone chat with Dr. Lee here.

Best for: A sales-focused approach. Ferry has been in the industry for 45 years, with coaching programs tailored to agents, broker/owners and management and mortgage industry professionals. Because so many real estate agents come from very different walks of life, Ferry’s philosophy is that coaching should focus on creating effective and efficient direct sales.

Pricing: The most basic individual agent coaching packages start at $250 per month for a 6-month commitment, but packages can reach $1,000 per month for a 12-month commitment.

Upcoming events: Ferry has various virtual trainings and events scheduled in upcoming weeks and months, which can be registered for on his website.

Contact: Mike Ferry’s contact form, 1 (800) 448-0647

Best for: Building skills with the new guard. With a father who’s been a pro in the industry for years, it’s no wonder that Tom Ferry, son of Mike Ferry, turned to real estate coaching himself. Ferry has several tiered coaching programs available, depending on the individual’s desired focus, whether that be lead generation, sales or leadership skills, to name a few.

Pricing: Individual coaching packages begin at $649 per month for 12 months, or an annual rate of $7,188. CEO coaching begins at $2,999 per month.

Upcoming events: Tom Ferry Success Summit, an online event with a focus for shifting during the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, will be conducted Sept. 1-3, 2020.

Contact: coaching@tomferry.com, (949) 721 6808

Best for: Flipping advice. Ferguson has been a real estate agent and investor since 2002, and is founder of InvestFourMore. He has flipped nearly 200 properties in his career, and has published books on creating a rental property empire and how to make a profit through flipping properties, among other topics. In addition to providing a number of written resources on his website and blog, Ferguson also offers one-on-one coaching.

Pricing: $300 per 30-minute individual coaching session.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: InvestFourMore’s contact form can be found here.

Best for: Investors. Fortune Builders is a real estate investing and education company that provides coaching and other tools to help individuals start a real estate business with a focus on investing. Fortune Builders was founded by Than Merrill, a real estate investor who is also co-founder of CT Homes, a development company, and co-founder of Equity Street Capital, a commercial real estate investment company. He has also appeared on A&E’s “Flip This House.”

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Fortune Builders has several upcoming events and boot camps advertised on its website with topics ranging from marketing to rental properties. Contact the company for more information.

Contact: Fortune Builders’ contact form available here, (888) 807-9964

Best for: If you believe self-growth starts from within. Frame of Mind Coaching was founded by Kim Ades, who has a background in developing software often used to help coach, train and deliver e-learning materials to a company’s employees. The coaching company believes personal mindset creates the greatest impact on an individual’s life, and helps clients study and redirect their mindset for personal and professional growth.

Pricing: Group coaching begins at $250 per month. Contact Frame of Mind Coaching for details on individual coaching pricing.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Contact form available here.

Best for: Individuals looking for strategic solutions and options for different coaches. Goodfellow Coaching focuses on matching its clients with a like-minded coach who can help them establish systems for them to meet their personal goals. Ken Goodfellow is the founder of this seven-person coaching team, and has been hailed as a top real estate coach for years.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: info@goodfellowcoaching.com, 1 (866) 248-0008

Best for: Improving productivity and life quality. John Gualtieri has over 30 years of experience in real estate, and created coaching programs to help real estate professionals improve their productivity, profitability and quality of life. Gualtieri offers a variety of individual, team and customized group coaching programs.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: info@topagentcoaching.com, (904) 686-1601.

Best for: If you want to increase your sales prices and are focused on luxury. Hague has been in the industry for over 50 years, and in that time has crafted on of the top luxury brokerages in Arizona. His coaching company, “Real Estate Mavericks,” touts the ability to help agents earn a 20 percent market share in 90 days.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: greg@realestatemavericks.com, (480) 998-9900

Best for: If you need a comprehensive, step-by-step solution for improving your business. Tim and Julie were top agents before they shifted to real estate coaching and have a wealth of on-the-ground knowledge to share with other agents.

Pricing: There are a wide variety of coaching packages available that range in price from about $100 to $1,000.

Upcoming events: Check Tim and Julie’s events calendar to see what company events they line up in the future.

Contact: Send Tim and Julie a message here, or call (888) 983-2655

Best for: Introverts. The name of Harwood’s coaching company, “Move Over Extroverts,” says it all — Harwood specializes in helping introverts achieve “quiet success.” Although Harwood has only been a coach for a short time (almost two years), she’s been a Realtor with Keller Williams since 2013.

Pricing: Harwood’s “Quiet Success” program is $2,500.

Upcoming events: Move Over Extroverts hosts 60-minute virtual speed networking events periodically for entrepreneurs to connect virtually. The next one will be Aug. 6, 2020.

Contact: Harwood’s contact page can be found here.

Best for: A crash-course in sales. Hopkins has been selling real estate since before he was 20 years old. His coaching tactics focus on refining an individual’s sales strategies to help them succeed in the industry.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: info@tomhopkins.com, 1 (800) 528-0446

Best for: Strategic planning to fit your needs. Brian Icenhower founded this coaching company in 2013 with an approach that embraced different individuals’ needs for different learning techniques. Icenhower’s program aims to accelerate the coaching process by implementing unique learning techniques catered to the individual.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: The ICC Summit is currently scheduled for Nov. 5-7, 2020, in Morro Bay, California.

Contact: info@icenhowercoaching.com, (888) 932-8422

Best for: A deep dive into your business practices. James’ coaching program matches agents with a coach that will analyze your company’s systems and routines to determine what kind of shifts you can make to grow and improve. James’ focus on figuring out why people do what they do and helping them to change their behavior is one of the cornerstones of his coaching program.

Pricing: Prices start at $499 per month for 12 months, but can increase to $999 per month for 12 months, depending on the program.

Upcoming events: 2020 Jared James Advance will be held online Oct. 5-6, 2020.

Contact: info@jaredjamestoday.com, (203) 877-1500

Best for: Increasing your confidence. Johnson’s coaching program focuses on helping agents gain confidence to help them build more contacts and close more deals. Johnson was a broker with Howard Hanna for over 20 years before becoming a coach.

Pricing: $575-$1,395 per month for one-on-one coaching. $90 for a 90-day online boot camp.

Upcoming events: Check Sherri Johnson’s events page for future events.

Contact: yourock@sherrijohnson.com, (844) 989-2600

Best for: If you need help cultivating scripts and honing your strengths. Keith’s coaching program aims to help agents who need a little boost to achieve their full potential. Programs are tailored to the individual’s needs and adapted for each person to determine what best helps them to thrive.

Pricing: Prices vary depending on the coaching package from $395 to $995 per month.

Upcoming events: Keith offers weekly live teleseminars for a subscription package of $99 per month.

Contact: Contact Bruce Keith here.

Best for: If you’re looking for a robust program with lots of coaches and formats to choose from. The Keller Williams MAPS coaching program includes one-on-one and group coaching options with over 300 coaches to choose from. The program made Keller Williams the first real estate company to win a PRISM Award for excellence in coaching, and is home to well-respected coaches like Dianna Kokoszka and Tony DiCello.

Pricing: Prices vary widely depending on the program. Some start at $99 for a 4-week program, while others can cost $1,000 per month for more targeted one-on-one coaching.

Upcoming events: KW MAPS has several webinar and livestream events on the horizon on its events calendar. Its Mega Camp 2020 retreat has gone digital this year, and will be held Sept. 15-17, 2020.

Contact: KW MAPS can be contacted here, or call (800) 784-6826

Best for: If you feel like you’ve hit a plateau. Jay Kinder and Michael Reese’s training and coaching program aims to help agents get out of a rut and achieve their fullest potential. Kinder offers one-on-one coaching, while Kinder Reese University is an online training program for real estate agents.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: The Mastermind event will be in St. Thomas Sept. 21-22, 2020.

Contact: Contact form available here.

Best for: When you feel like you’ve exhausted all of your ideas. Loeffler’s coaching program, Fearless Agent, was designed to equip real estate agents with a robust library of ideas and skills. His program aims to provide agents with the right words to say, the right schedule to maintain, and the right systems to hold everything together.

Pricing: $997 one-time membership fee, plus $97 monthly subscription.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: bob@FearlessAgent.com, (480) 385-8810

Best for: Learning how to implement smart systems to keep you on track. Mazur helps agents implement systems to help keep them up-to-date in today’s real estate world and make them more efficient. Mazur has been a coach for over 15 years and has experience as director of the sales training center for Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: topprogroup@gmail.com, (973) 310-4545

Best for: An approach tailored to your personality. Moudry’s coaching involves a personality assessment and then building a unique strategy for the agent and their business based on the assessment results. Moudry was a broker for several years before starting his coaching career with the Keller Williams MAPS program before breaking off to start his own coaching company in 2014. Moudry also offers team workshops in addition to individual coaching.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Submit a request for coaching with Moudry here.

Best for: Making your job fun again. Ninja real estate coaching promises to help agents surpass their perceived limits and bring back the joy into practicing real estate. Ninja coaches agents by serving as an objective partner in their business, both to act as a sounding board and a cheerleader. Founder Garrett Frey has a background that spans sales, real estate and psychology.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Info@NinjaCoaching.com, (800) 987-5446

Best for: Women in real estate who are tired of hunting down clients. Percival has spent 12 years in the real estate industry and owns her own brokerage. She developed the “attract method,” a method she teaches her clients for attracting new customers rather than having to pursue them through cold calls and door-knocking.

Pricing: Group coaching starts at $197 per month and one-on-one coaching starts at $397 per month.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Contact Percival here.

Best for: If you want a preview before you commit to a coach. Proctor offers many free resources that give agents the opportunity to get a glimpse of his coaching style before committing to a coaching membership. Proctor hosts live three-hour seminars in various cities, offers free weekly webinars and a free one-time coaching consultation to see if his style is right for you.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Proctor has several one-day Real Estate Success Bootcamps coming up this fall, starting on Sept. 8, 2020, and his next SuperConference will be held Sept. 25-27, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

Contact: inquiries@craigproctor.com, 1 (800) 538-1034

Best for: If you’re interested in investing. Ragsdale coaches real estate agents to create million-dollar producing businesses. Ragsdale has over 20 years experience as broker and CEO of his Atlanta-based brokerage, Platinum Real Estate.

Pricing: $2,449 for one-on-one coaching (unspecified program length).

Upcoming events: Check Ragsdale’s events page for his next Million Dollar Producer Workshop.

Contact: admin@lutherragsdale.com, (404) 513-5677

Best for: Increasing your efficiency. Dirk Zeller, founder of Real Estate Champions, created a coaching system to teach other agents how to adopt his own four-day work week schedule while selling 150 homes per year. Zeller’s philosophy involves balancing life and work while achieving excellence as a real estate agent.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: info@realestatechampions.com, (541) 383-8833

Best for: Real estate professionals seeking work-life balance. Bernice Ross and Byron Van Arsdale, co-owners of Real Estate Coach, are seasoned professionals in the industry with robust coaching experience. Additionally, Ross founded Brokerage Up! to help women create profitable brokerages, and she herself has hosted a number of conferences and trainings specific to women in real estate. Ross and Van Arsdale’s coaching focuses on helping agents avoid burnout and find balance in their careers.

Pricing: Coaching prices range from $300 to $3,500 per month depending on the level of coaching desired and whether you’re looking for individual, team, or CEO-level coaching.

Upcoming events: Ross hosts an annual Awesome Females in Real Estate conference, which typically takes place in July.

Contact: Shane@RealEstateCoach.com, (352) 535-0685

Best for: If you need inspiration. Richard Robbins works to find what inspires agents in order to harness that passion into increasing their sales and taking back control of their business and their lives. His 20 coaches have diverse backgrounds and varying levels of experience in the industry.

Pricing: Individual coaching starts at $799 per month, plus a one-time $699 assessment fee. Team coaching starts at $1,495 per month, plus a one-time assessment fee of $999.

Upcoming events: Richard Robbins International Masters Academy conference is scheduled for November 24-25, 2020 in Toronto.

Contact: info@richardrobbins.com, 1 (800) 298-9587

Best for: If you need to get out of your own head. Robbins is a business and life coach who helps people get rid of their own mental road blocks, and has experience working with real estate professionals. Robbins works to help his clients break bad patterns that may be holding them back from succeeding.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Robbins is hosting a few virtual conferences over the next few months. See events calendar for details.

Contact: Contact form available here, 1 (877) 649-7453

Best for: Regaining control. Robertson’s coaching aims to help real estate agents regain control of their lives while continuing to grow their business. Robertson has created coaching programs for agents and teams of all sizes to help make their business more manageable.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Contact form available here, (800) 262-2819

Best for: If you need someone to push you. Shull worked in sales and real estate before transitioning to coaching. His method is specific to the individual and focused on creating an action plan to achieve results. Shull pushes and challenges his clients to meet their full potential.

Pricing: Prices vary depending on the program, and can range from $155 per month for a monthly Zoom coaching series to $1,500 per month for one-on-one coaching.

Upcoming events: Check Shull’s events calendar for future events.

Contact: (310) 422-4860

Best for: A down-to-earth coaching experience. Simms is a Century 21 agent who is regularly ranked in the top 1 percent of brokers on Long Island. He has experience in both commercial and residential real estate, and can be a great resource for newer agents looking for someone to show them the ropes.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: (516) 826-2100

Best for: No-nonsense motivation. Smith’s podcast, “Get Sh*t Done,” says it all — Smith takes a no-nonsense approach to coaching, and is all about finding ways to help his clients get results. Smith starts clients off with a free “strategy and discovery call” so agents can determine if his program is right for them.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Smith offers a free three-hour online masterclass training.

Contact: Set up a strategy and discovery call with Smith here.

Best for: A personalized, intimate program. The Stotts have been offering real estate agents their knowledge about the industry since they started their coaching company, Your Coaching Matters, in 2009. Their coaching approach focuses on creating personalized and unique coaching programs for each agent.

Pricing: Coaching packages range from $49 per month for large coaching groups to $997 per month for individual coaching.

Upcoming events: Your coaching matters holds weekly webinars or coaching conferences calls Monday through Wednesday, which can be viewed in their events calendar.

Contact: Donna.Stott@Yourcoachingmatters.com, (770) 726-1454

Best for: If you feel like you’re running thin and want to increase your referrals. By Referral Only, owned by Joe Stumpf, helps agents manage their time better with tested systems in order to gain more quality referrals. Stumpf has been a real estate coach for over 30 years and has numerous clients to back up his coaching effectiveness.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Contact form can be found here, (800) 950-7325 ext. 1328.

Best for: Canadian real estate professionals. Vivian’s coaching program was created with Canadian real estate in mind. Vivian’s program pairs education about real estate and operating a business with accountability, motivation, commitment and retention of clients in order to help agents come out on the other side of his training more well-equipped to succeed in the industry.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Check Rob Vivian’s events calendar for future events.

Contact: rob@robviviancoaching.com, 1 (866) 860-1967

Best for: If you’re looking for a transformation. Ward started his first real estate coaching gig in 2007, and started his coaching company, Yes Masters, in 2012. His goal is to create a holistic approach to coaching that will allow real estate professionals to succeed in their business and all areas of their lives.

Pricing: Coaching packages start around $297 per month for group coaching calls. Ward also offers more exclusive coaching programs at undisclosed prices.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: (800) 504-9884

Best for: Gaining actionable insights for investing. Wholesaling Inc. aims to make real estate investing more accessible and attainable through actionable strategies and tactics. Founder Tom Krol has a background in management and real estate investing and has operated Wholesaling Inc. for seven years.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: Contact Wholesaling Inc. here.

Best for: Building a better client base. Wickman’s training program is focused on helping real estate professionals strengthen their lead generation and build lifetime relationships with their clients. For over 40 years, Wickman’s program has helped elevate real estate agents in their careers and personal lives by making a concrete plan and meeting their goals.

Pricing: Small group coaching is available at $165 per month for six months.

Upcoming events: Wickman’s Business Breakthrough 2020 will be held Nov. 16-17, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A virtual Listing Presentation Workshop will be Jan. 5-6, 2021.

Contact: info@floydwickman.com, (734) 637-4030

Best for: House flipping advice. Justin Williams created House Flipping HQ, a website with many free online resources on how to flip houses. In addition, Williams offers individual coaching to aspiring or struggling house flippers.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Flip Hacking Live is a virtual event this year, and will be on Oct. 15-17, 2020.

Contact: Fill out this form to receive information on coaching with Williams or call (949) 391-6527

Best for: Finding direction. Verl Workman, a real estate coach of nearly two decades, founded Workman Success Systems, a coaching program that helps agents learn how to effectively implement their skills in the field. Workman and his team of roughly 40 coaches focus on helping agents find what drives them in order to achieve their full potential. They offer coaching for individual agents, team leaders, broker/owners and CEOs.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: Workman’s Ultimate Teams Event will be held January 20-22, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Contact: info@workmansuccesssystems.com, (385) 206-6778

Best for: When you need someone to hold you accountable. Youngblood started out as an agent at an early age in Southern Nevada, and quickly gained a name for herself with her impressive sales numbers. For the past 10 years she’s helped other agents learn the secrets to her success through her coaching program that features a “hold you to it” approach that she says isn’t easy, but is definitely worth it.

Pricing: Unavailable.

Upcoming events: None at this time.

Contact: coach@julieyoungblood.com, (702) 714-1658

