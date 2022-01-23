Take Inman’s millennial quiz to see how well you understand the largest homebuying cohort in the U.S.

This is post is part of Inman’s series on the ways people from different generations approach the homebuying experience. Check back in the coming days for additional stories on homebuyers from Generation Z, Generation X and the baby boom generation as part of Agent Appreciation Month. Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $85.

Are you a millennial? Do you work with millennials? Do you get millennials?

Much discussed and sometimes derided, millennials — or people born between the early 1980s and the mid 1990s — are now the largest homebuying cohort in the U.S. And despite the fact that “millennial” once meant “young,” today the oldest members of the generation are around 40. That means they have specific needs, interests and concerns when it comes to buying homes.

Take Inman’s quiz below to see how well you understand this pivotal demographic.

Email Jim Dalrymple II