Take Inman’s baby boomer quiz to see how well you understand one of the biggest generations the U.S. has ever seen.

This post is part of Inman's series on the ways people from different generations approach the homebuying experience.

The baby boomers need no introduction.

Born during the prosperous times that followed World War II, the baby boomers were first-hand witnesses as the western world assumed its modern order. Their lives spanned the Cold War. They were the generation that led the counter culture revolution. Older boomers fought in Vietnam. Younger boomers danced at Studio 54.

Until the millennials came along, the baby boomers were the largest generation in U.S. history, which gave them unprecedented influence in everything from politics to commerce to pop culture. Today, they’re reaching retirement age, but are still a major force in the housing industry. Take Inman’s quiz below to see how much you know about baby boomer history, and if you speak the same language as your boomer clients.

