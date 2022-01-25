Generation X is sandwiched between the millennials and the baby boomers, but over the years, they’ve also become a major force in the housing industry.

This post is part of Inman's series on the ways people from different generations approach the homebuying experience.

The forgotten generation. The slacker generation. Generation X.

The names given to the cohort of Americans born between the mid 1960s and 1980 aren’t particularly flattering. At best, they hint at the generation’s overshadowing by larger groups such as baby boomers and millennials. At worst, they imply that Generation X is somehow less than other cohorts.

But while it might have been tempting for baby boomers to brand Gen X as inferior 30 years ago, something significant has happened since: The generation has come into its own as leaders of business, government and the economy generally. They’re slackers no more.

As Gen X took over the world, they also became a force in the housing industry, and today represent a significant cohort of homebuyers and sellers. Take Inman’s quiz below to see if you get this key demographic.

