One of the top-producing real estate agents in Philadelphia is bringing his 16-person team to Keller Williams following an 18-year career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.

Associate Broker Damon Michels will move to Keller Williams Main Line as the brokerage looks to expand its geographic reach and agent count.

This partnership will bring together the best of both worlds, from Center City to the Main Line,” Mike McCann, operating principle of Keller Williams Main Line, said in a statement. “Damon’s well-established reputation within the industry and the local communities is a perfect match for our growing and expanding brokerage.”

Throughout his 18 years at Berkshire Hathaway, Michels’ team has received both national and local recognition, with the team ranking in the top 10 nationwide for sales by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in 2019.

The team ranked fifth in Pennsylvania for sales volume for 2021, according to Real Trends, logging $97,051,708.33 in sales. They ranked 22nd for transactions, with 160.

Erica Deuschle, team leader and managing partner at Keller Williams Main Line, said they are excited to work with the Michels team.

“Having worked with Damon Michels personally, and at the same brokerage for over a decade, I can say with confidence that he is one of the most respected agents on the Main Line,” she said. “Everyone knows Damon — they know his brand, they know his face, and they know that he is amazing to work with. Damon joining KW Main Line is a huge win for our brokerage, not just because of the size of Damon’s business but rather what he stands for. Hard work, a great reputation, and professionalism is top of the list with Damon.”

