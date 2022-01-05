Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

From clients who think they know better than you to agents who seemingly never pick up their phones, there are a lot of annoying behaviors that might irritate you as an agent. So, given that this month is all about agents, we’re inviting you to share those frustrations.

In other words, vent, please. What makes you go, “Enough, already!” What minor or major things just get on your nerves? Why do you think they bother you (and what have you done about them)?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.