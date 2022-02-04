Local Logic’s location tools help real estate companies visualize community economic trends, construction data, retail amenities and other physical and socioeconomic concerns that accompany real estate decision-making.

Proptech Local Logic, which provides users in the real estate industry with location data analysis products, announced in a press release that it will be offering companywide services to Coldwell Banker Bain, a prominent brand in Washington and Oregon.

Local Logic’s location tools help real estate companies visualize community economic trends, construction data, retail amenities and other physical and socioeconomic concerns that accompany real estate decision-making. The system translates data into consumer-facing, map-assisted visualizations to be displayed on company websites and marketing materials.

The 31-office brokerage’s primary website recently deployed Local Logic’s tools, according to the release.

Leads and clients of Coldwell Banker Bain can discover retail brands close to prospective homes, explore median household incomes, house size, school information and other pertinent lifestyle needs.

Founded in 1972, Coldwell Banker Bain is the brand’s top-producing affiliate in the world. It generated nearly $6 billion in volume in 2018, and has more than 1,300 agents. It was acquired by US RES Holdco LLC, an affiliate of the Houston-based title insurance company Stewart Information Services, in late 2021.

“Homebuyers, just like the rest of the real estate value chain, desperately need location context to make sound investment decisions, and we are proud to be empowering them with powerful data-driven solutions,” Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder at Local Logic, said in the press release. “We are thrilled to partner with CB Bain to help their customer base better understand location and neighborhoods.”

A number of proptech companies are emerging in the geo-data (geographic information system) space, especially as public data becomes more accessible, and moreover, as municipal entities improve data standardization. Tophap and Vestmap are two examples. Revaluate is a notable proptech leveraging public data in conjunction with consumer behavior metrics to better determine relocation intent.

Tour coordination startup Beans Tour is another, using GIS information and in-device mobile navigation features to help agents and buyers locate homes in dense urban communities.

Local Logic states it has access to 75 billion data points and data on more than 300 million homes in the United States and Canada for use in rendering its visualizations and location analysis tools. The company has customers in real estate investing, commercial development and finance, as well.

