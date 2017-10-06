Struggling with online lead conversion? Try Local Logic

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Local Logic is a community-focused data presentation tool for listing promotion. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Agents and teams that market listings on their own websites Top selling points Easy to interpret metrics Attractive visuals Appeals to consumer "ranking" mentality Designed to enhance listing pages Top concerns Many similar tools already exist. Weigh your options. What you should know No one knows for certain why buyers choose the house they do. The reasons are as varied as the people themselves. Making a safe, albeit non-scientific assumption, I believe that lifestyle is a major contributor. I think people will pay more to be in a popular area that offers an array of things to do and places to be. This is the premise on which Local Logic has based its web marketing services. The community data company leverage...