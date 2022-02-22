Fast growing independent brokerage JPAR has rolled out a new, enterprise software solution powered by Inside Real Estate’s kvCORE Platform, only a few weeks after naming Mark Johnson its new president.

The new, mobile-forward software will support a range of company-wide business initiatives, from a comprehensive company dashboard and CRM to digital listing presentations and long-term client retention.

Inside Real Estate’s (IRE) flexible enterprise solution brands and customizes its products at scale, enabling large and growing real estate operations to go beyond white-labeling by adjusting existing technologies according to internal operations.

Enterprise partnerships allow brokerages to offer agents and teams outsourced software solutions with a sense of internal ownership and without the prolonged time-frames and tremendous budgets needed to develop in-house platforms.

They also enable brokerages to maintain a competitive advantage because the products wrap around existing business tactics, such as lead sources, lead routing, unique marketing messages and proprietary internal processes.

In a statement, Johnson acknowledged that IRE’s innovations are needed to support his company’s recent national growth.

“The impressive growth of our brand year over year is due to the success of our agents,” Johnson said. “This investment in them only adds to their value proposition to the consumer.”

Products to be made available to JPAR agents will run the gamut of modern technologies many agents require to compete in an ever-evolving marketplace. JPAR Connect, for example, will give agents the ability to consistently find new leads and manage clients with fast, relevant sales and marketing communications, much of which will be automated and mobile-first.

CORE Present, which evolved from Inside Real Estate’s acquisition of Inman Innovator Finalist, DashCMA, will enable JPAR agents to present lead-specific, dynamic listing presentations, comparative market analyses and branded business pitches.

The partnership will also provide access to branded iterations of IRE’s newest product, CORE Home, a homeowner’s window to property self-care and up-to-the-minute market data. The software is IRE’s answer to maintaining buyers’ attention before they become sellers, a long-existing industry challenge.

The new, JPAR One-Stop Hub is also now available for its agents and teams. An intranet with an innovative user interface and experience, the single sign-on system is intended to give users a daily login for regular tasks, software notifications, internal news and other productivity features.

Derek Taylor, vice president of Product Development for JPAR, said in the statement that every feature of the new tech roll-out is intended to keep the agent involved with their clients at every step of the transaction.

“The JPAR real estate platform provides our brokers and sales professionals with a best-in-class technology and marketing platform built to position the agent at the center of the transaction,” he said.

JPAR-JP & Associates Realtors opened in 2011 under Italy native and Texas broker JP Piccinini. The 100 percent commission brokerage was an early adopter of a number of unique approaches to helping agents sell property, including training programs, agent investment benefits and flexible physical offices. It began expanding nationally in 2019 and now operates in 25 states.

