In a notoriously slow-moving industry, the major, publicly-listed brokerages all posted impressive revenue, transaction and agent count growth in 2021. Mike DelPrete crunches the numbers and explains what they mean for the future of brokerage.

 

The major, publicly-listed brokerages all posted impressive revenue, transaction, and agent count growth in 2021.

Why it matters: In a notoriously slow-moving industry, these are eye-catching gains. Revenue at Compass beat out Realogy’s owned brokerage group for the first time.

  • eXp Realty doubled its U.S. revenue in 2021. For a business already operating at scale, this is a very impressive feat.

By the numbers: eXp Realty rocketed past industry incumbent Realogy in an accelerating growth curve, topping 400,000 transactions in 2021.

Agent counts are driving this growth. Despite promises of disintermediation, disruption and technological efficiency, the agent is still central to the transaction.

  • Compared to its peers, agent growth at eXp Realty has been jaw-dropping. eXp added more new agents in 2021 than Compass has in total.

The big picture: Amidst the hyperbole of disruption, the future of brokerage is still being shaped by real estate agents.

  • Brokerages are growing by recruiting more agents. The more agents a brokerage adds, the more that transactions grow.

Agent recruitment is a key competitive advantage for brokerages; Compass and eXp’s growth has been propelled by generous financial incentives offered to agents.

  • Be smart: Perhaps consider Compass’ technology platform through the lens of agent recruitment and retention, and its level of investment is understandable.

A note on eXp Realty: The numbers above are estimated for the U.S. market. eXp reports global figures, but also gives the percentage of revenue generated outside of the U.S. I’ve used that to estimate U.S. agent count, transaction volume, and revenue.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Learn all the latest trends, strategies, and tools while making connections that grow your business at ICNY this April. GET MY TICKET×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription