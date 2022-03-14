The new head coach of the University of Southern California Trojans has touched down in a huge new oceanfront mansion.

Lincoln Riley, set to become the highest paid college football coach in the nation this season, spent $17.2 million — $2.4 million below asking price —  for the Los Angeles County home in the city of Palos Verdes Estates, after leaving his role as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, according to Dirt. Riley is currently in the process of selling two mansions in the Sooner State, despite initial rumors that USC planned to buy both properties as part of a hiring deal.

Riley’s new mansion is replete with amenities including a five-car garage, tennis court, movie theatre, 600-bottle wine room, sauna, steam room and an outdoor kitchen.

The estate sits on three acres of Pacific coastline, with the house itself made up of 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread across two floors. The home is formally named the Roessler Estate and was built in the Spanish Revival style in the 1920’s for businessman Donald Lawyer and underwent extensive renovations during the 2000’s.

Photos of the lavish estate drew attention from sports fans online, some of whom posed questions about the salaries of other USC staff, compared to the $110 million deal Riley was reported to have made with the university.

“What does the head of the engineering department make?” one user tweeted.

Riley was represented by Allie Joel Riley of Compass while the listing was held by Chris Adlam of Sotheby’s International  Realty.

