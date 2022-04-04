This week: Byron Lazine and Nicole White are joined by special guest Tom Ferry offering insights on marketing to millennials and expanding your brokerage’s end-to-end capabilities.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in The Real Word, a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White’s special guest this week was Tom Ferry who talked about how brokerages can build a brand with the huge millennial cohort that is dominating the real estate industry.

Ferry suggested creating avatars for millennial buyers and sellers, including those who are divorcing or starting their families and those who are in the acquisition phase right now. The numbers in this group suggest that home prices and demand will be going straight up for the next five to seven years, according to Ferry.

Ferry said agents and brokers should start with the pain points of first-time buyers and sellers and gear their message toward solutions to resonate. The more marketing can narrow and speak to a specific group, the more effective it will be.

Lazine said that messaging has to be crystal clear and connected to other businesses that are involved in the transaction as well. That great content means that when people contact you after seeing your content, they act like they already know you, so you don’t even have to sell yourself, White pointed out

Next, Lazine and White asked Ferry about the proliferation of all-in-one, end-to-end brokerages that encompass in-house mortgage, title and other services. They appeal to both the agents and the consumers because of the more cohesive service they offer, while they appeal to brokers because, as margins shrink on both brokerages and mortgages, this offers the ability to improve both service and profitability.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Byron Lazine
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're counting down the days to ICNY – Get your tickets before they're gone!Get my ticket×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription