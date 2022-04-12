Denver Bright, known for representing celebrity clients including a few Miami pro athletes, will return as a member of the Sports and Entertainment Division on the Senada Adzem Team.

Douglas Elliman announced this week that agent-to-the-athletes Denver Bright will be returning to the brokerage after a stint with Compass.

Bright, known for representing celebrity clients including the Miami Heat’s Mario Chalmers and the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Chambers, will return as a member of the Sports and Entertainment Division on the Senada Adzem Team.

“Denver Bright represents the gold standard in luxury real estate, with his wholehearted passion and sterling work ethic,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Denver back at Elliman in our Sports & Entertainment Division, where his distinct expertise belongs.”

Bright began his real estate career with Douglas Elliman in 2013, before moving to Compass in 2017 where he worked as director of luxury sales for the brokerage’s sports and entertainment department. Bright specializes in the South Florida market.

Bright, a native of Jamaica who remains connected to the nation through charitable work, will continue to specialize in athlete and celebrity clients, which includes a growing roster of mixed martial arts fighters, according to Douglas Elliman.

“Douglas Elliman is known for thoughtful service, for prioritizing every single client, and that ethos aligns perfectly with my own,” Bright said in a statement. “I am excited to join the Senada Adzem Team and utilize the company’s unparalleled resources within the Sports & Entertainment Division.”

Bright will contribute to the expansion of the Senada Adzem Team’s presence in the Miami area.

“I am incredibly discerning when it comes to bringing on new talent, but there was no question about Denver Bright. He is a powerhouse and an invaluable asset,” Adzem said.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Just one week left until ICNY – Don't miss your chance to learn from industry leaders! April 19-21Get my ticket×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription