Denver Bright, known for representing celebrity clients including a few Miami pro athletes, will return as a member of the Sports and Entertainment Division on the Senada Adzem Team.

Douglas Elliman announced this week that agent-to-the-athletes Denver Bright will be returning to the brokerage after a stint with Compass.

Bright, known for representing celebrity clients including the Miami Heat’s Mario Chalmers and the Miami Dolphins’ Chris Chambers, will return as a member of the Sports and Entertainment Division on the Senada Adzem Team.

“Denver Bright represents the gold standard in luxury real estate, with his wholehearted passion and sterling work ethic,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Denver back at Elliman in our Sports & Entertainment Division, where his distinct expertise belongs.”

Bright began his real estate career with Douglas Elliman in 2013, before moving to Compass in 2017 where he worked as director of luxury sales for the brokerage’s sports and entertainment department. Bright specializes in the South Florida market.

Bright, a native of Jamaica who remains connected to the nation through charitable work, will continue to specialize in athlete and celebrity clients, which includes a growing roster of mixed martial arts fighters, according to Douglas Elliman.

“Douglas Elliman is known for thoughtful service, for prioritizing every single client, and that ethos aligns perfectly with my own,” Bright said in a statement. “I am excited to join the Senada Adzem Team and utilize the company’s unparalleled resources within the Sports & Entertainment Division.”

Bright will contribute to the expansion of the Senada Adzem Team’s presence in the Miami area.

“I am incredibly discerning when it comes to bringing on new talent, but there was no question about Denver Bright. He is a powerhouse and an invaluable asset,” Adzem said.

